After a good summer transfer window and a promising start to the season, Manchester United are now in crisis mode.

They are sixth in the Premier League. United suffering embarrassing losses at home to Liverpool and Manchester City, and look like a club without a plan. Nevertheless, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to hold on to his job for now.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“We've corrected a few things, put some things right. I'm sure we'll see a reaction and a good performance tomorrow”. Solskjær on Man United future: “When you lose a game you're always disappointed and under pressure, we've been communicating openly and honestly”. 🔴 #MUFC “We've corrected a few things, put some things right. I'm sure we'll see a reaction and a good performance tomorrow”. Solskjær on Man United future: “When you lose a game you're always disappointed and under pressure, we've been communicating openly and honestly”. 🔴 #MUFC“We've corrected a few things, put some things right. I'm sure we'll see a reaction and a good performance tomorrow”. https://t.co/qwkQlG80QS

Solskjaer is under immense pressure, as a team full of expensive superstars are appearing far from title contenders. On that note, here's a look at Manchester United's possible starting XI for their Premier League game against Watford.

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Manchester United vs Atalanta: Group F UEFA Champions League

Following rumours that Dean Henderson is keen to leave Manchester United in January, questions have once again been raised about the goalkeeping position.

David de Gea has produced some excellent performances this season, but has made some costly mistakes too. The 31-year old is clearly not Manchester United's future. So one has to wonder whether the 24-year old Henderson deserves more chances.

A product of the Manchester United academy, Henderson has long been touted as De Gea's replacement. Last season, he ousted the Spaniard as the team's preferred goalkeeper in the Premier League. However, given the pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under, it is unlikely he will experiment right now. and should stick with De Gea for this game.

You may also like: 10 most valuable players in the world - November 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav