Manchester United get huge Kalidou Koulibaly update, Red Devils considering move for experienced £30m Bayern Center-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 27, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
27 May 2019, 20:55 IST

SSC Napoli v Atalanta BC - Serie A
SSC Napoli v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 27th May 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 United and City will lock horns for £53m Juventus full-back

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

This year's transfer rumours are ripe with news of involving United and Juventus and here's another piece from the same stable. The Daily Mail reports that Juventus are willing to allow right back Joao Cancelo to move this summer and United are closely monitoring the situation. However, add that Manchester City are also in the mix, and it seems that United will have to fight it out with their noisy neighbours for Cancelo's signature.

If the reports are to be believed, there was a rift between the Portuguese and Allegri at the later part of the career, which meant that Cancelo was destined to leave Juventus this summer. However, with the Italian Manager himself vacating the post at the end of the season, the situation is a bit complicated now. But it seems that Juventus are willing to sell the Portuguese, whom they bought for £35m from Valencia in the summer of 2017, if they receive a bid of around £53m.

Cancelo had a decent first season with the Serie A Champions, appearing 33 times, scoring 1 goal and picking up 5 assists. His versatility will suit Solskjaer, as the Portuguese can play, right back, right wing back, left back as well as in midfield. However, it is the right back role that he is most suited for and Cancelo, who turns 25 today, will be a fine fit in the defense for United.

However, Manchester City's involvement in the bidding war could be a cause of concern for United, especially since they have the financial muscle to match United's bids, while the lure of playing for Pep Guardiola is generally too hard to turn down. As of now, though, the odds are in the favour of the Blue half of Manchester, who are considered the favourites to get his signature. United are ready to match City's offer for the Portuguese and things could get pretty interesting soon.

