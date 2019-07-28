×
Manchester United Transfer News: Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus amid rumored Lukaku swap deal 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
175   //    28 Jul 2019, 16:30 IST

Paulo Dybala has responded to rumours of his involvement in a swap deal in Juventus' pursuit of Lukaku
Paulo Dybala has responded to rumours of his involvement in a swap deal in Juventus' pursuit of Lukaku

What's the story?

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala reportedly wants to stay at the Turin-based club and fight for his place amid reports linking him to a swap deal involving Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

In case you didn't know...

Dybala has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League after he saw a dip in form and opportunities following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. Former Bianconeri boss, Massimiliano Allegri, often restricted the Argentine to the bench last season, and he eventually ended up with only five goals to his name.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky in Italy, Dybala reportedly wants to stay on at Juventus despite the Manchester United links and is willing to fight for his place in Sarri's squad. The forward could even return from his summer break early in a bid to start learning the former Napoli manager's new tactics. 

The future of the 25-year-old remains up in the air, more so after the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as manager. North London outfit Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly willing to pay Juventus' €90 million valuations of the forward but it appears Manchester United have found themselves in the middle of the saga courtesy of the Old Lady's fresh interest in Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan too, with manager Antonio Conte said to be a huge admirer of the striker. The 26-year-old is believed to be open to an Old Trafford exit and is interested in working under the former Chelsea boss.

The Nerazzurri's previous offers for the Belgian have, however, fallen short of the Red Devils' asking price and were turned down by the Manchester giants. Recent reports have claimed that Juventus are prepared to hijack the signing and are willing to use Dybala as a makeweight for the same. 

What's next?

With Inter and Manchester United presently struggling to reach an agreement for Lukaku and with Juventus now entering the race, the Milan outfit could risk losing out on the striker if they do not start coughing up some serious money.

The same could be said for Dybala, who is currently on extended holiday after having participated in the 2019 Copa America for his national team. Meanwhile, if Spurs do not speed up their negotiations with the forward, they could find him on the opposing team in the Premier League next season.

Tags:
Manchester United Juventus Football Romelu Lukaku Paulo Dybala
