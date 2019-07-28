×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Conte remains confident amid wait for Lukaku

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    28 Jul 2019, 02:44 IST
romelulukaku-cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Antonio Conte indicate Romelu Lukaku is the missing piece of the jigsaw at Inter and expressed his confidence his wishes in the transfer market will be fulfilled.

Inter are reported to have had a €60million (£54m) bid for the Belgium international rejected by United but Conte insisted signing him remained his "will and hope".

Valentino Lazaro, Nicolo Barella and Matteo Politano have been the club's standout additions in the close season, but after his side's penalty shoot-out victory in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday the Nerazzurri boss spoke about the outstanding piece of business facing them.

"As I've always said, we're talking about a player [Lukaku] who isn't ours," Conte told reporters. "Therefore, it's not right to talk about him because that would show a lack of respect towards the player and the club.

"Lukaku is a United player, we know that the transfer market is ongoing and the club is working to try and complete the squad, including both incomings and outgoings.

"As I've always said, I have a lot of confidence in the club. The most important thing for me at the moment is to stress that I'm happy with how my players are working.

"We're working to create something solid. It's inevitable that we'll then go on to complete the squad, but the important thing is that those who arrive integrate well and possess the mentality that this group of lads have."

With a deal for Lukaku yet to transpire, Samuele Longo took his opportunity against PSG by scoring in the 94th minute to make it 1-1.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has made just two competitive appearances during eight years on the books at Inter, who have sent him on loan to nine different clubs.

Conte sung Longo's praises afterwards, hinting the 27-year-old forward may yet feature in his plans.

"We're talking about a player who has a decent career behind him," he said.

"He was in Spain, where he played for Espanyol. He then played in a number of leagues and was successful in Serie B.

"He's taking part in this tour with us and has joined up with the group. We're talking about a really good footballer.

"He's made an excellent impression and is putting in a lot of effort. I'm very happy for him because he's had a long time out with injury and now he's ready to play."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Inter signing Lukaku 'my will and hope', says Conte
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to make fresh £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Conte on Man United star Lukaku: I like him as a player
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: "Conte is the best manager in the world," says Inter Milan-linked Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte keen on signing Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Lukaku 'ideal' for Conte's Inter – Zola
RELATED STORY
Arsenal agree £72 million deal for Pepe, Manchester United and Juventus to pull off stunning swap deal, Real Madrid confident of signing Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 July 2019
RELATED STORY
2 forwards Manchester United could realistically sign if Romelu Lukaku Leaves
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus approached Red Devils for Lukaku amid interest from Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reject Inter's £54 million bid for Romelu Lukaku 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us