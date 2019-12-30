Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils monitoring Benfica starlet Gedson Fernandes

Benfica's Gedson Fernandes is on Manchester United's radar

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes and could make a move for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window. The Portuguese midfielder burst onto the scene last season with a series of eye-catching displays and was one of the club's best performers alongside Joao Felix, who sealed a blockbuster switch to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Fernandes made 44 appearances in all competitions last season, with 3 goals and 6 assists to his name from an attacking midfield position. Manchester United are short-staffed in the centre of the park and with Paul Pogba's situation unclear, the Red Devils could look to bring in reinforcements as they look to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Despite being highly rated, Fernandes has not featured in Benfica's last 7 games and is believed to have fallen out of favour at the club. A full Portuguese international at the age of 20, the dynamic midfielder has a bright future ahead of him and could look to seal a move away from the club to further his development.

The youngster is currently represented by Pini Zahavi, one of the most influential agents in the world of football and the Israeli businessman reportedly holds the key to any potential transfer, be it in January or the summer.

In recent weeks, it has also been reported that Lyon and Inter Milan are pursuing his signature and Benfica are looking for a fee north of €40 million to part with their prized asset.