Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Maritzburg United are currently in 15th place in the league table and are dangerously close to the bottom of the standings. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat to TS Galaxy earlier this week and face a stern test in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the South African Premier Division and will need to get their season back on track after a recent slump. The Buccaneers were held to a 0-0 stalemate this week and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Maritzburg United and have won 12 matches out of a total of 24 games played between the two teams. Maritzburg United have managed only five victories against the Bucs and need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous game between the two sides last year ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. Maritzburg United took the game into stoppage-time on the day and will need to put in a massive effort on Saturday.

Maritzburg United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-W-W-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-D-L

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Sebastian Mwange might not feature in this game. Image Source: The Citizen

Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United also have a few injury concerns and will have to do without Mxolisi Kunene in this game. First-choice goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked for this fixture.

Injured: Mxolisi Kunene

Doubtful: Sebastian Mwange

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is an important player for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Maritzburg United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jethren Barr; Fares Hachi, Riyaaz Ismail, Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie; Tebogo Tlolane, Travis Graham, Keagan Buchanan, Thabiso Kutumela; Daylon Claasen, Judas Mosemaedi

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch

Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have a strong squad but yet are to hit their peak in the South African Premier Division this season. The Buccaneers can be lethal at their best and have a massive point to prove in this game.

Maritzburg United have struggled to cope with the demands of the league this season and will need to take it up a notch this weekend. Orlando Pirates have an excellent team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Maritzburg United 1-3 Orlando Pirates

