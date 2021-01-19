Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another crucial fixture this week as Orlando Pirates take on Golden Arrows at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Golden Arrows are currently in fourth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Durban outfit edged TTM to a 1-0 victory in its previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are a point behind Golden Arrows in the South African Premier Division and will want to step up to the plate in this game. The Buccaneers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Black Leopards in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this week.

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Golden Arrows and have won 15 games out of a total of 25 matches played between the two teams. Golden Arrows have managed only four victories against Orlando Pirates and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in an uneventful 0-0 stalemate. Orlando Pirates were uninspiring on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-D-L-W

Golden Arrows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-W-D

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Team News

Frank Mhango is an important player for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Golden Arrows have an excellent squad. Image Source: KickOff

Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows have no discernible injury concerns going into this game and will need to field their best line-up in this fixture. The Arrows have been excellent this season and have a point to prove against Orlando Pirates.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch

We are looking to rock the Buccaneer's boat tomorrow night at Orlando Stadium as we take them on in the DSTv Premiership.



Read more https://t.co/8UPRlSa859#DStvPrem #DurbanHasMore #OurStoryContinues pic.twitter.com/1mqXoy31aD — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) January 19, 2021

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sifiso Mlungwana; Divine Lunga, Matome Mathiane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mthokozisi Dube; Velemseni Ndwandwe, Gladwin Shitolo, Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela; Pule Sydney Mmodi, Siboniso Conco, Knox Mutizwa

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Prediction

Orlando Pirates have shown glimpses of their exceptional potential this season but have plenty of work to do to move into the top four. The Bucs can potentially move above Golden Arrows with a victory in this match and will be intent on proving a point this week.

Golden Arrows are one of only three unbeaten teams in the South African Premier Division the moment and will want to maintain their streak. The two teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Golden Arrows

