3 potential destinations for Matthijs de Ligt this window

Matthijs de Ligt is currently among the most promising defenders in European football.

The Dutch international joined Ajax's youth academy aged nine in 2009 before making his professional debut in 2016. He impressed with his performances during his time at Johan Cruijff ArenA and joined Juventus for £67.5 million in 2019.

He has played 87 league games for the Italian club so far, scoring eight goals. The 22-year-old defender has helped the Turin-based club win one Serie A title, one Copa Italia and one Supercoppa Italia.

According to the Daily Mail, the defender wants to move away from the Bianconeri this transfer window. On that note, here's a list of three possible destinations for Matthijs De Ligt during the summer window.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea are looking to bolster their defence this window.

The Blues have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the ongoing window. Bringing reinforcements to their backline is among the key priorities for them before the start of next season. The London outfit are close to signing Nathan Ake from Manchester City but need to bring in one more defender going forward.

Aké has full agreement with Chelsea on personal terms. Chelsea and Man City will be in contact again in the coming days to negotiate Nathan Aké deal after Sterling. Man City have been clear with Chelsea: they want almost same fee paid in August 2020, around £41m.Aké has full agreement with Chelsea on personal terms. Chelsea and Man City will be in contact again in the coming days to negotiate Nathan Aké deal after Sterling. Man City have been clear with Chelsea: they want almost same fee paid in August 2020, around £41m. 🔵 #CFC Aké has full agreement with Chelsea on personal terms. https://t.co/AKXaHamQNy

Matthijs De Ligt is a strong defender, whose key attributes are his passing, aerial duels and concentration. He has also contributed heavily to his team's attacking play, scoring three goals and assisting one more last season.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in signing the former Ajax defender. However, the London-based club are likely to face tough competition to secure the player's services.

#2 Barcelona

FC Barcelona are searching for a partner for Ronald Araujo

With Gerard Pique in the final stages of his career and Samuel Umtiti struggling to fulfill his potential. Barcelona need a reliable defender to pair with Ronald Araújo in heart of their defence.

Matthijs De Ligt is one of the most promising defenders in the world and could establish an excellent partnership alongside Araujo. De Ligt played 31 games in the league last season, averaging 1.1 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and 3.1 clearances per 90 as per WhoScored.

According to 90min, Juventus will demand €100 million to sell the Dutch international this transfer window. It remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will be able to afford to pay that fee given their financial struggles.

#3 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München has had an excellent transfer window

Bayern Munich have enjoyed an excellent transfer window so far. They have already secured the services of Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui. However, it seems like the club is hungry for more and want to bring the Dutch defender to the Allianz Arena this transfer window.

As per Mirko Di Natale, Juventus have recently rejected the Bavarians' €60 million bid for the defender. The Germain giants are expected to make an improved bid in the coming days.

If the deal does go through, the 22-year-old defender will compete with Dayet Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard for a place in the starting XI next season

