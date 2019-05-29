Maurizio Sarri focused on Europa League final amid uncertain Chelsea future

Maurizio Sarri with the Belgian talisman Eden Hazard.

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri diverted the questions regarding his Chelsea future at yesterday's press conference ahead of the Europa League final.

Sarri casts doubt over Chelsea future as Juventus prepare approach



In case you didn't know...

Recent developments have suggested that Sarri is unsettled at Stamford Bridge and is considering a move away from England after a solitary season as the Blues manager.

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea's owner, is reportedly willing to sack the Italian manager due to his constant scrutiny over the board members' decisions. However, Sarri has attained the season's objectives: Europa League final and Champions League qualification.

The Italian also guided his side to a League Cup final, eventually losing out to Manchester City on penalties. Despite two Cup final appearances and a third-place finish in the Premier League, former Napoli boss has doubts over his future at the Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio was asked about whether his job at Chelsea hinged on the outcome of Europa League final, he said:

“If the situation is like this, I want to go immediately,”

“You cannot … 10 months of work, and then I have to play everything in 90 minutes? It’s not right. It’s not the right way. You’re either happy about my work or you’re not happy."

The 60-year-old has attracted interest from AS Roma.

The heart of the matter...

Juventus are searching for a suitable candidate to succeed their departing manager Massimilano Allegri which has turned their attention towards Maurizio to fill the void at Turin.

Maurizio Sarri's been linked with a move to Juventus.



But he refused to discuss the rumours.



Following his future, Sarri chose to focus on the task ahead, saying:

"I want to think only about the final. Then I have a contract with Chelsea for two years. So, first of all, I will speak with Chelsea.

'But this is not the moment. Now we have to think only about the final. Because you know very well, our feeling is that we deserve to win. And so we want to win.

'You know very well my opinion. Today, I need to speak only about the final. My players need that I speak only about the final."

What's next?

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea side face their cross-town rivals Arsenal today for the Europa League final and could be Italian's last game as Blues' manager.