Messi leads by example with hat-trick of assists but Neymar’s injury mars PSG victory

Paris Saint-Germain needed a very strong performance after midweek’s disappointing outing against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants were completely outplayed and eventually beaten by Pep Guardiola’s side, as their chances of finishing top of their group went up in smoke.

However, they returned to winning ways on Sunday by defeating Saint-Etienne 3-1. The Parisians made a slow start to the game and had to come from a goal down to win.

Denis Bouanga put the hosts ahead with a scrappy finish but Marquinhos restored parity before half-time, with Angel Di Maria putting PSG in front after the restart. Marquinhos added a third late on to seal victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Messi records hat-trick of assists

Lionel Messi has had very few game-changing moments since joining PSG in the summer, but he was on top of his game against Saint-Etienne.

The Argentina captain was in the thick of every attacking move on Sunday and ended up having a hand in all three goals scored by PSG.

Messi’s cross found Marquinhos for the equalizer and he was on hand to set up Di Maria for PSG’s second goal of the game. The former Barcelona star proved decisive again by crossing the ball for Marquinhos to add a third.

It has not been a smooth ride for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner since his move to the French capital but he’s beginning to get into his stride.

Neymar injury mars PSG victory

Despite getting all three points and extending their lead at the top of Ligue 1, there was very little to celebrate about after Neymar was stretchered off with an injury.

The Brazilian appeared destined for a long spell on the sidelines after twisting his ankle, as the injury did not look good at all.

"There is nothing more to say for the moment, it is the pain he felt in the leg with his ankle that turned. We will have the exams tomorrow and we will see," Pochettino said of Neymar’s injury, as quoted by Stadium Astro.

There’s not been any update on the full extent of Neymar’s injury but it definitely marred PSG’s victory and the club will miss him in the coming months.

