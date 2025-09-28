Monaco vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

AS Monaco lock horns with Manchester City in the second round of games in the UEFA Champions League group phase on Wednesday. The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes on matchday one.

Adi Hutter's Monaco stuttered to a 4-1 reverse at Club Brugge two weeks ago. The Ligue 1 side conceded thrice in the opening half and another 15 minutes from time before Ansu Fati grabbed a stoppage-time consolation.

Les Monagesques are 34th in the 36-team standings but have fared better in Ligue 1, where they are fourth in the standings. However, Hutter's side are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Lorient. Fati once again scored deep in stoppage time, but the game was long over for the 10-man visitors after Thilo Kehrer's 38th-minute dismissal.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's City warmed up for their second Champions League game of the season with a 5-1 mauling of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Erling Haaland's brace took the Cityzens up to seventh in the standings.

In Europe, Guardiola's 2022-23 champions had opened their campaign for a second title a fortnight ago with a 2-0 home win over 10-man SSC Napoli. Following Giovanni Di Lorenzo's first-half dismissal, Haaland and Jeremy Doku second-half strikes sealed victory for City, who are ninth in the European points table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Monaco-City Champions League showdown at Stade Louis II:

Monaco vs Manchester City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In their only Champions League meeting, in the Round of 16 of the 2016-17 edition. Monaco won the first leg 3-1 at home and lost 5-3 away in the return but advanced on away goals.

Monaco have won six of their last nine European home games against English teams, including the last three, losing one.

City are on a four-game away losing streak in the Champions League.

Monaco have won their last four competitive home games since last season.

City have just once in four road outings across competitions this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Monaco: L-W-L-W-W; City: W-W-D-W-W

Monaco vs Manchester City prediction

Both sides have had decent starts to the season, but City have had the better start in Europe. They will have mixed memories from their last Champions League meeting with Monaco, though, after a high-scoring home win.

While the hosts have blown hot and cold in recent weeks, Guardiola's side are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, with the talismanic Erling Haaland firing on all cylinders.

Considering that, expect the English side to take all three points from their trip to the Principality.

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Manchester City

Monaco vs Manchester City betting tips

Tip-1: City to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both netted in their two previous meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last two matchups had at least three goals each.)

