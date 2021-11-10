Top 5 most attacking full-backs in world football

Originally a full-back’s role in a football team was to defend wingers and cover-up spaces in wide areas. However, as the game and its tactics have evolved, managers are now more demanding of full-backs and their attacking qualities.

Modern full-backs in football require exceptional passing qualities and immense confidence on the ball to accompany their defensive capabilities.

Most full-backs are defensively solid. However, when considering offensive capabilities, there are a few who shine through. These are the current most attacking full-backs in world football.

#5. Theo Hernández

Theo Hernández joined AC Milan in the summer of 2019 as an attacking full-back who showed immense potential and has since impressed at the San Siro. So far, in the nine games he has featured this season, Hernández has delivered an impressive goal and three assists.

He also creates a formidable 1.3 chances per game, some of the highest in his position. Hernández also completes an amazing 2.2 dribbles per match, higher than electric dribblers like Phil Foden.

However, what sets Hernández apart from other full-backs is his involvement while attacking. The full-backs are often placed to support the offense, but for Hernández, he is often the focal point of Milan's attack.

Hernández averages 7.92 progressive carries a game, showing that he is often pivotal in initiating the offense and moving AC Milan further up the pitch. Such a reliance on Hernández to progress Milan forward is a testament to his attacking skillset.

Being such a force going forward, teams are often having to mark Hernández in the final third. This grants wingers like Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic extra space to either shoot or get a cross in themselves.

At only 24, Hernández has already made a name for himself at one of the biggest clubs in world football. With Hernández still yet to hit his prime, it will be interesting to see how much he can add to his arsenal and prove himself on the biggest stages.

A contract extension at Milan is also likely for the full-back, further proving his worth at the San Siro.

#4. Reece James

Reece James is a Chelsea academy graduate and is now representing his club at the highest level. He has played as a central midfielder while on loan at Wigan Athletic. However, his primary position is as a full-back and, more recently, as a wing-back.

James has thrived in the 3-4-3 system under Thomas Tuchel and has been prolific offensively. This season he has directly contributed the most goals for Chelsea, scoring four and assisting three.

Furthermore, the underlying stats of the right-back are also incredible. James is creating three chances a game and attempting a colossal 5.4 crosses a game while maintaining a sky-high pass completion rate of 87.23%. All of these stats are highest in his position in the Premier League.

James also links up well with the likes of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the right side. This often increases fluidity within Chelsea's attack, making it easier to cross the ball and get into spaces. James also needs no second invitation to shoot when given room himself.

James and his extreme pace, pinpoint crossing and clean striking of the ball set him apart. Though not at the same level yet, only Brazilian full-back Roberto Carlos demonstrated this set of skills at such a high level.

Such offensive prowess, accompanied by defensive solidity, is a luxury for any team. Plus, with James's flexibility, he will likely continue to be the threat he is on the offensive end.

#3. Achraf Hakimi

After successful spells at Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund as an attacking wing-back, Achraf Hakimi now finds himself at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a more conventional full-back. Though Hakimi might be playing in a deeper position on the pitch, his offensive threat is ever-present.

In 12 games in Ligue 1 so far, Hakimi has scored three goals and provided two assists. He is also creating 1.3 chances and providing 2.1 crosses per match while having a pass accuracy of 89.95%.

Apart from his creative output, Hakimi also provides goal threat with 0.98 shots per match. This is one of the highest compared to all full-backs across Europe, a package any team would fear.

With his lightning pace, Hakimi is often seen making forward runs and dribbling past other defenders. He also receives 4.9 progressive passes and makes 6.9 progressive carries per match. This shows how he is always high up on the pitch, providing essential support to Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi.

Playing as a traditional full-back is something new for Hakimi, yet how he has adapted to a new role while maintaining all his qualities is nothing short of remarkable. At only 23, Hakimi has gone to multiple leagues and proved his talent. With this being only his first season in Ligue 1, it is likely his output will be proportional to his game time.

