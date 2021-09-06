Most expensive XI that moved this summer (2021-22)

A year after the COVID-19 outbreak wrecked clubs' finances, more and more clubs spent big this summer to strengthen their rosters.

As many as five different clubs spent over €100 million this summer, with four of the top five teams being from the Premier League. However, loan deals continued to be the preferred mode of business for most clubs. Ligue 1 giants PSG snapped up many high-profile players using this route.

Nevertheless, there were a few big-money moves as well this summer, with Arsenal (€165.6 million) emerging as the top spenders. However, after three league games, the Gunners, without a point or a goal scored, are rock bottom in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, other big money-signings have hit the ground running, though. On that note, here's a look at the most expensive XI that moved this summer. A 3-2-2-3 formation has been considered for the hypothetical XI. So without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All figures are as per transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

# Goalkeeper - Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) - €28 million

Aaron Ramsdale was acquired by Arsenal this summer.

Aaron Ramsdale was one of a plethora of new arrivals at Arsenal this summer. The Gunners dished out close to €30 million to acquire one of the top young English goalkeepers from relegated Sheffield United.

In a dommed 2020-21 Premier League campaign, Ramsdale was one of the few bright sparks, if any, for Sheffield, who finished rock bottom. The 23-year-old played all 38 league games for the team, keeping five clean sheets. But he was left exposed far too often by a porous Sheffield defense.

Ramsdale kept a clean sheet on his Arsenal debut as the Gunners beat West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the EFL Cup.

Yet to make his Premier League debut for his new club, Ramsdale appears to be a more than able understudy to the embattled Bernd Leno.

# Centre-back: Ben White (Arsenal) - €58.5 million

Ben White arrived at Arsenal on a big-money transfer.

Staying with Arsenal, the Gunners raised eyebrows for acquiring Ben White on a €58.5 million transfer.

White, 23, was one of the standout performers for Brighton & Hove Albion last season. But he is largely unproven in the Premier League, having spent only one season in the competition.

The centre-back previously played a whopping 46 Championship games in 2019-20 to help Leeds United return to the Premier League after more than a decade. White made his Arsenal debut on the opening day against Brentford, impressing despite the Gunners enduring a narrow defeat on the night.

👤 @Ben6White

💬 "He was really good. Some of them have only trained for four or five days. It was a good start."



Despite the result, the boss was full of praise for our new signing... 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2021

He has missed the next two league games for Arsenal after contracting COVID-19, though.

# Centre-back - Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) - €42.5 million

Bayern Munich has acquired Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig.

Bayern Munich had a relatively quiet transfer window. They signed two players on free transfers and snapped up the Leipzig duo of Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer.

Among the two, Upamecano can be considered a coup of sorts, as the 22-year-old is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the game. He has played a key role in the emergence of Leipzig as a force to be reckoned with.

After the departures of David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, Upamecano could be a defensive mainstay for the Bavarian giants. Although he has yet to score in three league starts for Bayern, the 22-year-old has already provided glimpses of his potential.

# Centre-back - Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - €40 million

Raphael Varane has arrived at Manchester United.

Manchester United addressed a key deficiency on their roster this summer when they snapped up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has been a key performer for club and country, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues apart from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Varane made a decent start to life at United, providing an assist on his club debut in a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The ball-playing centre-back already looks like a significant upgrade to United's other central defensive options to partner captain Harry Maguire. It remains to be seen if the club's new centre-back inspires United to their first Premier League triumph in nearly a decade.

# Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi (PSG) - €60 million

Achraf Hakimi has moved to PSG this summer.

Achraf Hakimi is widely regarded as one of the best goalscoring full-backs in the game at the moment.

The Moroccan international first rose to prominence during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund while at Real Madrid. Inexplicably, Madrid sold him to Inter Milan, where Hakimi produced goal contributions galore in the Nerazzurri's first Serie A win in 11 years.

However, owing to their financial woes, Inter were forced to part with a few key first-team players, one of them being Hakimi. The right-back was soon snapped up by PSG, for whom he scored on his club debut in a win against Troyes.

1 - Achraf Hakimi is the first Paris player to score for his debuts in Ligue 1 since Metehan Guclu in April 2019 v Nantes. He is the 2nd Moroccan to score for PSG in the top-flight after Talal El Karkouri in December 2002. Rocket.🚀#ESTACPSG pic.twitter.com/MRRBbSYnGJ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 7, 2021

Only 22, the Moroccan has already become one of the first names in Mauricio Pochettino's star-studded team.

# Left wing-back - Marc Cucurella (Brighton & Hove Albion) - €18 million

Marc Cucurella has been signed by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Determined to stay in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion have acquired the versatile Marc Cucurella from La Liga club Getafe.

The 23-year-old primarily plays in midfield, but can also slot in as a left-back or left wing-back when required. Cucurella, who made 12 goal contributions in his last two La Liga campaigns, is yet to debut for his new club.

Albion are delighted to announce the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe! 🤩



🤝 @FirstTouchGames — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2021

It remains to be seen if the Spaniard can hit the ground running in the Premier League. Nevertheless, he'll hope to inspire the Seagulls to a better finish than the 16th they managed last campaign.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna