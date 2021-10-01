Most valuable XI in the world right now (October 2021)

The market value of football players constantly changes depending on their performances, contracts and future potential, which, in turn, is related to the player's age. Some of the best football players in the world cost massive amounts of money.

Modern football has seen a rise in the market value of footballers across all positions. Nowadays, even the defenders and goalkeepers are valued much higher than before due to their constantly evolving roles on the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not included in the most valuable XI

While many people might be surprised by this, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi do not make the cut for the world football's most valuable XI. While both of them are arguably still the best in the world, their age as well as lack of future potential has seen their market value drop in recent years.

So without any further delay, let's take a look at the most valuable XI in football right now. A 4-3-3 attacking formation has been kept in mind while selecting the players.

(Note: All values are as per Transfermarkt)

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/ Slovenia) - €70m

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid's Slovenian shot-stopper Jan Oblak is the most valuable goalkeeper in the world right now.

Since joining Atletico Madrid in 2014, Oblak has turned into one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been a consistent performer for Los Rojiblancos. He won the Ricardo Zamora trophy for the best goalkeeper in La Liga during just his second season in 2015-16, when he conceded an all-time record low of just 18 goals.

Since then, he has won the trophy a record four times with the latest one coming last season, keeping 18 clean sheets and helping Atletico to the La Liga title.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. https://t.co/AiWjW29dlH

So far, Oblak has kept 162 clean sheets in 312 matches for Atletico Madrid. He is also the fastest goalkeeper to reach the milestone of 100 clean sheets in La Liga, having done so in just 182 matches.

Oblak remains an integral part of Atletico's side as they look to retain the La Liga title this season.

Centre-back: Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus/ Netherlands) - €75m

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Matthijs De Ligt's heroic performances with Ajax during the 2018-19 season attracted a lot of attention from Europe's top clubs. It was Juventus who managed to acquire his services, paying a mammoth €85 million fee in 2019.

While the 22-year-old could not hit the ground running during his first season, he still managed to win the Serie A title with the Italian giants. De Ligt eventually found his feet and is now almost indispensable to the Old Lady.

A naturally gifted defender with great physical and technical skills, De Ligt has a brilliant understanding of the game and is a great tackler. He also shows incredible anticipation, strength and marking prowess.

So far, De Ligt has played 82 games for the Bianconeri and has even contributed six goals and two assists.

Last year Juventus saw their nine-year dominance end in Serie A as Antonio Conte 's Inter romped towards the title. With Massimiliano Allegri returning to the helm, De Ligt and Co. will be hoping that they can once again reach the top of the pile.

Goal India @Goal_India Juventus⚪️⚫️ get their first Serie A win of the season courtesy of a Matthijs de Ligt winner 😍 Juventus⚪️⚫️ get their first Serie A win of the season courtesy of a Matthijs de Ligt winner 😍 https://t.co/SLAic56wcA

Centre-back: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/ Brazil) - €75m

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

One of the best players at PSG in recent years, Marquinhos has been a vital cog for the Ligue 1 giants since arriving at the club in 2013.

Alongside Thiago Silva, Marquinhos was at the heart of PSG's defense and after the former's departure last summer, he has stepped up as the leader for the side.

The Brazilian international has consistently performed at the Parc des Princes and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

An intelligent player, Marquinhos has often been deployed as a defensive midfielder due to his strong technical and passing ability. The 27-year-old has made 330 appearances in all competitions for the club and has won six Ligue 1 titles.

With the addition of big names like Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos will be hoping that he can finally captain the Parisians to Champions League glory this season.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Did you know ❓



Marquinhos is the 6th top scorer in the history of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with 9 goals. Did you know ❓



Marquinhos is the 6th top scorer in the history of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with 9 goals. https://t.co/3VtJsvoGUH

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool/ England) - €75m

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool academy starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable right-back in world football right now.

Alexander-Arnold made his first senior appearance for Liverpool during the 2016-17 season after an injury to Nathaniel Clyne handed him the opportunity. The 22-year-old grabbed the chance with both hands and since then has established himself firmly in the side, developing into a world-class player.

The England international played a key part in helping Liverpool win their sixth Champions League title in 2019. He continued to build on those performances as the Reds managed to win their first Premier League title after 30 years.

A creative force down the right-hand side for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has produced some outrageous numbers for a defender. In 185 appearances, the full-back has scored 10 goals and provided a staggering 47 assists. He also holds the record for most assists by a defender in a Premier League season with 13 assists during the Reds' title-winning season.

After a disappointing campaign last season, Alexander-Arnold looks to have regained his form and will be hoping to fire Liverpool to glory once more.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"We wanted to fight for the injured guys..."



Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi react to one of the greatest nights in Liverpool's history.



They are legends now 👊



🎙 @DesKellyBTS "It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity!""We wanted to fight for the injured guys..."Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi react to one of the greatest nights in Liverpool's history.They are legends now 👊 "It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity!"



"We wanted to fight for the injured guys..."



Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi react to one of the greatest nights in Liverpool's history.



They are legends now 👊



🎙 @DesKellyBTS https://t.co/7KMiBvnYT8

Left-back: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich/ Canada) - €70m

SpVgg Greuther Fürth v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Nicknamed the "Roadrunner" by his teammates, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been sensational for the Bavarians since joining them in January 2019.

The Canadian's lightening pace makes him a serious threat to opposition full-backs. His movements and dribbling are world class, meaning defenders are often overwhelmed when he advances down Bayern's left flank.

Davies is a solid defender too, with one-on-ones rarely resulting in his opponents coming out on top.

Bayern's incredible sextuple win of the 2019-20 season could not have happened without the contributions of Davies. He was an integral part of Bayern as they managed to win all trophies available for grabs.

So far, Davies has contributed five goals and 15 assists in 93 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Based Coder @basedcoderr - Born in refugee camp after parents fled a war

- Mom had to cross over corpses to bring food

- Secured scholarship for soccer training bcoz parents couldn't afford fees

- Played in the national team at age 16

- Multi-million $ transfer to Bayern Munich



Alphonso Davies - Born in refugee camp after parents fled a war

- Mom had to cross over corpses to bring food

- Secured scholarship for soccer training bcoz parents couldn't afford fees

- Played in the national team at age 16

- Multi-million $ transfer to Bayern Munich



Alphonso Davies https://t.co/LlqZsuQxyX

Bayern have started the new season in brilliant fashion, winning nine of their opening 10 matches as they look to dominate Germany and Europe once again.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far