×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Napoli pushing for James Rodriguez, Juventus agree to sell Barcelona target Cancelo and more, 13 July 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    13 Jul 2019, 22:08 IST

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Agent hopes Lionel Messi will join Inter Milan

Agent hopes Barcelona's Lionel Messi will join Inter Milan
Agent hopes Barcelona's Lionel Messi will join Inter Milan

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was previously linked with Inter Milan after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus. However, it is understandable that Messi's arrival at Inter is nearly impossible. Nevertheless, Lautaro Martinez's agent Alberto Yaque hopes that the 32-year-old is willing to join Inter to play with his client.

Martinez has been linked with a move to Barcelona after his impressive spell in the Copa America. The Inter starlet has proven that he can play with Messi, and he could be an excellent replacement for Luis Suarez. Yaque also revealed that Messi praised his client. Unfortunately, Martinez's future could be under threat if Inter manage to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Nevertheless, the agent insists that Lautaro will stay at Inter and suggests that Messi will need to join Inter to play with the 21-year-old.

"Messi's words? Being praised by the best in the world is beautiful and very satisfying," he said.

“Lautaro was extremely happy. These words gave him contentment and the desire to work even harder to improve, learn new details and aim to achieve the goals he set himself one day,"

“It is true that there is interest on the part of the Blaugrana for Martínez. None of the Barcelona representatives has contacted us officially.

“They are rumours that somehow we know to be truthful. But I repeat: Lautaro remains in Milan. If Messi wants to play with Martínez, then he goes to Inter.

“Let's hope. It would be great for the Nerazzurri if that happened."


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Lionel Messi João Cancelo Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United set to pay massive €130M for Milinkovic-Savic and Milenkovic, Barcelona in pole position to land Joao Cancelo and more, 11 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell 3 Juventus targets, Manchester United ready to pay €70m for Juve star and more Serie A news: 9 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 'agree' to sell €70m star to Juventus, Manchester United offer triple wage for Juve target and more Serie A news: 16 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star agrees to sign for Juventus, Liverpool's €100m target hints at leaving Napoli and more Serie A transfer news: 8 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set to pay massive €112 million for star striker, Juventus set to announce 2 huge signings and more, 1 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as Manchester United reveal Paul Pogba price, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Nelson Semedo to join him at Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona offer €75 M plus bonuses to hijack Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Pep Guardiola phones Juventus to enquire over a star defender and more, 5 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona prepared to pay €100m for Juventus-linked starlet, Real Madrid ready to sell Juve target and more Serie A news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid table €150 M bid to edge past Juventus in Paul Pogba race, Juve offer €50 M + Moise Kean for top Barcelona target, 10 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us