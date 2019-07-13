Napoli pushing for James Rodriguez, Juventus agree to sell Barcelona target Cancelo and more, 13 July 2019

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was previously linked with Inter Milan after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus. However, it is understandable that Messi's arrival at Inter is nearly impossible. Nevertheless, Lautaro Martinez's agent Alberto Yaque hopes that the 32-year-old is willing to join Inter to play with his client.

Martinez has been linked with a move to Barcelona after his impressive spell in the Copa America. The Inter starlet has proven that he can play with Messi, and he could be an excellent replacement for Luis Suarez. Yaque also revealed that Messi praised his client. Unfortunately, Martinez's future could be under threat if Inter manage to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Nevertheless, the agent insists that Lautaro will stay at Inter and suggests that Messi will need to join Inter to play with the 21-year-old.

"Messi's words? Being praised by the best in the world is beautiful and very satisfying," he said.

“Lautaro was extremely happy. These words gave him contentment and the desire to work even harder to improve, learn new details and aim to achieve the goals he set himself one day,"

“It is true that there is interest on the part of the Blaugrana for Martínez. None of the Barcelona representatives has contacted us officially.

“They are rumours that somehow we know to be truthful. But I repeat: Lautaro remains in Milan. If Messi wants to play with Martínez, then he goes to Inter.

“Let's hope. It would be great for the Nerazzurri if that happened."

