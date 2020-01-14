New Barcelona manager has a break clause in his contract, Catalan giants no longer interested in Dani Olmo and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 14th January 2020

Quique Setien

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Catalan giants today.

Quique Setien's Barcelona contract contains a break clause

New Barcelona manager Quique Setien reportedly has a break clause in his contract that could see him leave the club at the end of any season.

ESPN reports that his current deal, which will expire in 2022, contains a clause that could see him released at the end of any campaign, thereby allowing the Catalan giants to pursue alternative targets as soon as this summer.

The new boss checking out the office 👍 pic.twitter.com/nqDtBHwgoB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2020

Setien was appointed as Ernesto Valverde's successor at the Camp Nou shortly after the Blaugrana faced defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their semi-final fixture in the Spanish Super Cup.

The 55-year-old tactician was already the subject of heavy criticism for his inability to inspire the club beyond the domestic stage, with the reigning La Liga champions having lost the Champions League semi-final to Liverpool last season.

Barcelona withdraw interest in Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo

Barcelona have reportedly stalled their pursuit of Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo amid his links to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants had previously made an approach for the Spain international but has now opted out of the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive season with the Croatian outfit and turned heads with scintillating performances in the UEFA Champions League. The La Masia graduate is understood to be delighted with his links to the Camp Nou telling L'Esportiu earlier this month,

"It makes me happy that Barcelona are considering bringing me home. I spent six years at La Masia and they taught me life lessons."

Barcelona identify Cristhian Stuani as a possible January recruit

Christhian Stuani

Barcelona are considering signing Girona striker Cristhian Stuani as a possible cover for the injured Luis Suarez, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Suarez, who has been struggling with a knee problem, recently underwent yet another operation and could be sidelined for up to four weeks. As a result, the Catalan giants want to beef up their attacking options in the ongoing January transfer window and have identified Stuani as a possible signing.

The 33-year-old, who has a £21 million release clause in his Girona contract, has been in fine form in the Segunda Division in the present campaign.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Gabriel Barbosa, currently on loan at Flamengo from Inter Milan, are also on Barcelona’s radar.

