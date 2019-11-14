Newcastle United interested in signing wantaway Gunners star Granit Xhaka

Samyak Tripathi 14 Nov 2019, 20:36 IST

Granit Xhaka looks set to be on his way out of Arsenal after falling out with fans at the Emirates more than a fortnight ago, and Newcastle United want to sign the midfielder on loan in January.

The Swiss international reacted furiously to being jeered by the home crowd after he was substituted during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium last month. Following that, the player was stripped of the captain's armband and has not been part of any matchday squad either.

If reports coming out of England are to be believed, Newcastle United are interested in securing the services of the Swiss international. The Magpies want to sign the midfielder on loan in January if he still intends to ply his trade in the Premier League. Although AC Milan are in pole position to sign the 27-year-old, Steve Bruce believes that there may be a possibility of him moving to Tyneside.

Bruce has apparently made the Arsenal star his priority for the coming winter transfer window, and Newcastle United manager believes that the Swiss international could bolster their squad and would be a good addition in the center of the park.

In an attempt to ensure that he's a part of Switzerland's EURO 2020 squad, Xhaka is willing to force a move away from the Emirates in January and is aware of Newcastle's interest in him. He has only heard good things about the club from his international teammate Fabian Schar.