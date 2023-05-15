Newcastle United looking to complete quick deal to sign 22-year-old French international wanted by Chelsea and PSG: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in sealing a permanent switch for OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram ahead of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as per reputed journalist Rudy Galetti.

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top performers in the Ligue 1 since joining Nice from Monaco on a free transfer in 2019. Operating at the heart of midfield, he has helped his club achieve two fifth-placed league finishes so far.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with dribbling and tackling, Thuram has drawn interest from a host of European giants ahead of next season. Liverpool and Manchester City have both been touted as potential destinations.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti lauded Thuram for his excellent outings for Nice in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Claiming that the Monaco youth product has also emerged as a target for Newcastle, Chelsea and PSG, he said:

"Khephren Thuram is a midfielder who has enjoyed very good performances with Nice this season and is attracting the attention of many clubs, including Chelsea, PSG, and at the moment, above all Newcastle United."

Shedding light on the Magpies' pursuit of the Frenchman, Galetti continued:

"To beat the fierce competition, the Magpies want to speed things up, especially relating to the high possibility of qualification for the next Champions League where they want to arrive with a very competitive squad."

Should the Chelsea and PSG target join Eddie Howe's side this summer, he would become a regular starter. He would displace Joe Willock from the starting lineup to form a midfield partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Thuram, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Allianz Riviera, has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 games across all competitions for Nice. He is said to be valued at around £52 million, as per Foot Mercato.

Serie A star rejects Chelsea and PSG to agree new contract: Reports

According to Sport Witness, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has rejected offers from Chelsea and PSG to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri. He is set to earn over £6 million-a-season and bag a signing bonus worth £1.8 million.

Leao, whose current contract is set to expire in 14 months, has opted to pen a deal lasting until June 2028. He has been convinced by his club's long-term project and has agreed to include a £148 million release clause in his deal.

A right-footed inside-forward blessed with pace and dribbling, the 18-cap Portugal international has been in brilliant form this season. So far, he has scored 13 goals and contributed as many assists in 44 overall appearances.

