Premier League viewers are set for a visual treat this weekend as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are getting ready for clash against The Magpies at St.James' Park on Sunday.

As this fixture promises to be an end-to-end thriller, let us take a quick look at three key battles that might decide the result of this game!

3. Alexander Isak vs Virgil van Dijk

Isak battling out against Mings

The Swedish striker has been sensational for The Magpies since taking over the starting role from Callum Wilson, last season. Apart from his instinctive finishing abilities within the box, Isak drops deep incredibly well to get himself involved in the buildup which in turn disrupts the opposition's backline - creating space for the wingers to run into.

However, he will be up for a tough test on Sunday when he faces Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk. Having failed to keep a cleansheet in the first two games, the Dutchman would love to start his cleansheet-counter against Eddie Howe's men on Sunday.

2. Sandro Tonali vs Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentine is available for this weekend following an overturn of his red-card

The battle of these two new signings in the middle of the pitch could be a key factor in deciding the result on Sunday.

While Tonali has enjoyed a goal-scoring start with his new side, Mac Allister was sent off last weekend against Bournemouth. However, following a successfull appeal, the World Cup winner is set to play his part for Liverpool this weekend.

Expand Tweet

While The Italian midfielder enjoyed a solid protection playing alongside two proper midfielders in Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the first two games, Mac Allister had been left on his own in terms of defensive duties as Klopp preferred to play two attack-minded players in Gakpo and Szoboszlai to complete the midfield-three.

However, The Argentine could be partnered in the middle by their new signing Wataru Endo on Sunday in order to keep the home side's attacking threat under control.

1. Mohamed Salah vs Dan Burn

Mo Salah during pre-season

The Egyptian star has been in headlines in the past couple of days as Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad are reportedly interested in securing his services. However, Liverpool's Head Coach Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any form of approach and is unwilling to let go of his main man.

Expand Tweet

Dan Burn, who is expected to start despite the signing of Lewis Hall, faces an uphill task of keeping Salah silent throughout the game on Sunday. While Burn has managed to do justice to his role since last season, he has often struggled to keep up with pacy wingers.

Salah's quick feet and ability to sprint in behind will prove to be a big advantage for Liverpool if used well against Dan Burn this weekend.

In addition to Salah, Szoboszlai often drifts wide to the right channels, causing additional problems down the right hand side.

Anthony Gordon and Joelinton will have to drop back and help out their teammate in order to keep the right wing under control on Sunday.