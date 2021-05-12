Newcastle United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City visit Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Friday as the Premier League champions play for the first time since securing the title.

A shock loss to Chelsea at the weekend delayed their celebrations. However, Manchester United's loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night confirmed their names on the trophy.

With the League Cup and league titles in the bag, the Sky Blues are looking to seal the Champions League in three weeks' time. But they will hope to build momentum with a strong finish to their triumphant season on the league front.

Newcastle United have already confirmed their safety. They beat Leicester City 4-2 on the road in their last game, a testament to the damage they can cause if a side lets their guard down.

Steve Bruce has challenged the Magpies to achieve their maximum tally of 44 points from the remaining games. They will face a stiff examination against the newly-crowned champions.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

In the 183 clashes between the sides, you may be surprised to learn that Newcastle United have won more times with 72 victories. That narrowly trumps Manchester City's 71 wins in the fixture.

But most of those triumphs came decades ago, with the Sky Blues now the dominant force.

Their earlier meeting this season ended with a 2-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad.

⚖️ Kevin Friend will referee #NEWMCI on Friday evening. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 12, 2021

Newcastle United Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Manchester City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Team News

Newcastle United

The Magpies have four players out injured, including top-scorer Callum Wilson, who's been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

Fabian Schar will be serving the second of his three-game ban for the red card he received against Arsenal two weeks ago.

But on the bright side, Bruce has Ciaran Clark available for selection again, and the centre-back might slot right back into the heart of their backline.

Injured: Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and Karl Darlow

Suspended: Fabian Schar

Unavailable: None

Manchester City

Belgian wizard Kevin De Bruyne missed the last game due to lack of fitness and will be assessed once again before kick-off, while John Stones will return from his suspension.

Sergio Aguero's poor game against Chelsea may prompt Guardiola to rest him for this match in favor of Gabriel Jesus. Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden might come into the side after starting from the bench in the last game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Newcastle United (3-5-2): Martin Dubravka; Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie; Alex Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction

With the Premier League already sewn up, Manchester City will have their sights on their upcoming Champions League final. Guardiola will likely rotate his squad to keep his key players fresh ahead of the 29 May showpiece.

Newcastle have a chance to take advantage of this and will hope to get some points off the champions. However, Man City have enough quality on their roster to seal all three points.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester City