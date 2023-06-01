5 best right-backs in the world during the 2022-23 season

Football is constantly evolving in nature and many positions in the game have developed into something more owing to the ever-increasing demands of the sport.

Perhaps the one position on the pitch that was revolutionized in recent times is that of the right-back. Players operating from that position have gone from merely defending, to also contributing heavily in the attack with their overlapping runs and inviting crosses.

Needless to say, the right-back spot is one of the most important on the field but also one of the most challenging roles to fulfill. However, many good players have carved a niche in that position lately.

In the 2022-23 season, these five have been the best:

#5 Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Hakimi's creative skills are second to none

PSG are stacked with attacking quality, and bolstering their vanguard is Achraf Hakimi, who had another superb individual campaign and played an integral part in their Ligue 1 title glory.

The Moroccan star scored five goals and made a further three assists in 27 top-flight appearances. Quick, dynamic and powerful, Hakimi has added a new dimension to PSG's attack.

He's not known for his defensive abilities, though, as the 24-year-old averaged less than one clearance and tackle each per game in the Ligue 1 this season, something that Hakimi needs to work on.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

He found his best form towards the end

Like many other first-team Liverpool stars, Trent Alexander-Arnold also struggled to hit peak form earlier on in the campaign. Towards the home stretch of the season, though, he looked more like his former rip-roaring self.

Alexander-Arnold finished the Premier League season with two goals and nine assists. Of that one goal and seven assists came in their last nine games, helping the Reds finish strongly and achieve fifth place.

The key reason behind his resurgence was Jurgen Klopp's decision to play him on the right side of their midfield, but he really needs to improve his defensive aspect of the game.

The 24-year-old looked woefully inept earlier on in the campaign, such as making two errors in their 4-1 loss to Napoli in the Champions League. He also displayed poor positional awareness in their Community Shield win over Manchester City which allowed Julian Alvarez to score.

#3 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Napoli's captain fantastic

Napoli made history this season with their first Serie A title since 1990 and among the key players behind their success was their skipper, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, a revelation at the right-back.

His offensive qualities - picking up attacking teammates with delicious crosses and an eye for goal - saw him score three goals and make four assists. He also boasts 86% passing accuracy.

Defensively, too, the Italian was solid, averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.4 clearances per league game as Napoli have registered an impressive 17 clean sheets in 37 games this season.

#2 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

A crown jewel in Newcastle's stoic defense

Newcastle United's Champions League finish was perhaps the biggest story of the season and Kieran Trippier was among their star performers with a telling impact at both ends of the pitch.

Offensively, he perhaps enjoyed one of his best seasons with one goal and seven assists in the Premier League as Trippier added an extra layer to Newcastle's attack.

At the other end of the pitch too, the Englishman shone with his impeccable reading of the game, a claim substantiated by his average of two clearances per game. He also made almost two tackles per game.

#1 Kyle Walkler (Manchester City)

Walker is a force of nature on the right flank

Unlike all the other right-backs on the list, Kyle Walker isn't a modern full-back. His attacking involvements are minimal and he rarely ventures forward. But Walker more than makes up for that with his defensive nous, something that helped Manchester City retain their Premier League crown too.

Walker's monster physicality combined with the ability to make recovery runs with electric acceleration saw him stop attackers in their tracks. His passing is elegant too and boasts an 89.5% accuracy.

