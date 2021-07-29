European football - 5 most arguable wages in football right now 

It's that time of the summer when every club looks to bolster their squad by adding talented names to their disposal and chopping the deadwood for as much money as they can.

We have already seen big names like Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jadon Sancho and Memphis Depay leaving for new clubs this summer. The summer transfer market is only half done and there is still enough time for the clubs to make more moves this year.

In the recent past, football has become a financially luring prospect for rich businessmen as many have invested huge amounts of money into the game. This has resulted in inflated transfer prices and increased wages for players.

Sometimes, a club offers a player according to their reputation. If the player doesn't justify his salary tag, he will be considered as an overpaid footballer.

In this article, we will look at five players across Europe who have not justified their salaries. We have also mentioned one massively underpaid player based on his output for his respective club.

#5 Çağlar Söyüncü - 45k-a-week - massively underpaid

Contrary to the rest of this list, Çağlar Söyüncü is an example of a player who is not being paid enough. Leicester City signed him back in 2018 and the Turkish international was put on a very reasonable 45k-a-week deal. It was a fair wage cap considering he entered the fold at Leicester City as a backup centre-back.

However, he has proved his worth for the foxes over the last three years. Söyüncü is one of the most important members of Brendan Roger's squad. Since the departure of Harry Maguire to Manchester United in 2019, Soyuncu has made 57 league appearances despite an injury that affected the 2021 season.

He averages almost three defensive actions and three aerial duels per game. He is still on the first contract with the Foxes, which means that last season Wes Morgan was on a higher salary than him, despite featuring for just 15 league minutes in the whole campaign. The likes of Marc Albrighton and Hamza Choudhury also earn close to 50% more than Soyuncu despite being just rotation options.

Contract negotiations with Soyuncu have reportedly been going on for months but nothing has been agreed upon yet. With just two years left on his deal, it needs to be sorted quickly or the defender will get paid what he deserves elsewhere.

#4 Kepa Arrizabalaga - 150k-a-week - overpaid

Kepa's move to Chelsea was a gamble at best by the Blues. Chelsea were left red-faced by Thibaut Courtois' sudden departure to Real Madrid. It had left the club with veterans Willy Caballero and Rob Green as the only two senior goalkeepers in Mauricio Sarri's squad.

Chelsea decided that Kepa was the best option available on short notice. They paid Athletic Bilbao his £72 million release clause, with the expectation that 23-year-old would be No.1 at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

The £72 million paid for Kepa is a world record fee for a goalkeeper. The Spaniard signed on to the dotted line for 7 years, earning 150k-a-week. This put him on par with compatriot Cesc Fabregas, only behind Eden Hazard as one of the club's top earners back in 2018.

However, after three years, the move has completely failed for Chelsea. Kepa is no longer the starting choice goalkeeper after a horrendous 2019/20 season. Chelsea replaced him with Eduard Mendy last season.

And to add insult to injury, the Senegalese stopper's wage is just 50k-a-week, putting him amongst the lowest earners in Chelsea's first team.

Kepa is still due another £31 million over the next 4 years of his contract in wages, if he sees out his contract. Surely, Roman Abramovich will want to cut his losses sooner rather than later.

#3 Miralem Pjanic - £300k-a-week - massively overpaid

In reality, there are a few Barcelona players that could have been mentioned in this list. Injury-plagued players Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti, they are both being paid around 250K a week. While Antoine Griezmann is earning almost triple that amount. But the Pjanic deal is just quite baffling. One of the few recent examples of Barcelona's failure in the transfer market is Miralem Pjanic.

After a swap deal between Barcelona and Juventus with Arthur heading to Italy, the Bosnian international was handed a 4-year contract with a salary of 300k-a-week. This made Pjanic the fourth highest-paid player at the Nou Camp heading into the last campaign. He played just 1295 minutes across all competitions and contributed 0 zero goals and assists. This summer, the club is even trying to shift the 31-year-old either on a free or on loan. This will help the club get rid of his astronomical wages off the books. In the current financial situation, Barcelona would be best not to make a deal like this again.

