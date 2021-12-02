5 players Manchester United could sign in the 2022 January transfer window

After securing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer, Manchester United were widely viewed as Premier League title contenders. They got off to a decent start to the season but it has since derailed. Their dip in form has led to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United need to strengthen in the January transfer window

Jadon Sancho has taken some time to hit his stride at Manchester United. Raphael Varane's injury issues have seen him miss some very important games. Despite all his goals and rescue acts, Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has not exactly been a blessing for Manchester United on many counts.

The Red Devils have now appointed master tactician Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the rest of the 2021-22 season. If Rangnick is to transform this Manchester United side, he will need to be backed in the January transfer window. A lot of big decisions needs to be made at the club over the coming weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players Manchester United could sign in the 2022 January transfer window.

#5 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Club Brugge KV v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

24-year-old RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku's name is reportedly among a list of players that Ralf Rangnick will recommend to the Manchester United board. The versatile Frenchman can play anywhere across the frontline and has been in sublime form in the 2021-22 season.

He has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit so far this term. Nkunku has reportedly been on Manchester United's radar for a couple of years now. They could really use his presence in an otherwise crowded but largely tepid midfield.

Nkunku can play as a winger or as an attacking midfielder and could be a worthy addition to this Manchester United setup. If they can offload players like Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in January, they can easily find the money to secure the RB Leipzig man's services as well.

#4 Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United had reportedly come close to signing Kieran Trippier in the summer. The Red Devils currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as their two options at right-back. Wan-Bissaka is poor in an attacking sense while Dalot's defensive capabilities are suspect.

As things stand, Wan-Bissaka is undroppable owing to his defensive qualities. But even though he is good in one-on-one situations and at keeping up with pacy players, his positioning is poor. So an experienced right-back could be just what the doctor ordered at Manchester United.

AS claim that the Red Devils retain their interest in Trippier and have now decided to defer to the transfer plans of Ralf Rangnick. The 31-year-old has one and a half years remaining on his contract with Atletico Madrid.

He is unlikely to cost Manchester United a fortune but it remains to be seen if the Rojiblancos will be open to selling him in January.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive 📝 - #mufc new interim boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly set his sights on signing Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. [ @ManUtdMEN 📝 - #mufc new interim boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly set his sights on signing Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. [@ManUtdMEN]

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith