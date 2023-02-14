"A last chance match" - Daniel Riolo issues stern warning to Neymar ahead of PSG vs Bayern

Daniel Riolo believes the UEFA Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich is the last chance saloon for Neymar to secure his future with the Parisians.

PSG superstar Neymar has been a major topic of discussion in France in recent weeks. With Les Parisiens struggling for form, the forward's performances have been put under the microscope by pundits and fans.

The Brazil international has scored just one goal for the Parisians in Ligue 1 since returning from the FIFA World Cup. He came under the spotlight again after getting into a heated argument with club advisor Luis Campos after the team's 3-1 loss to AS Monaco last weekend.

Neymar was also reportedly upset with teammates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike for their on-field decisions during the match. Despite the altercation, he attended PSG's press conference on Monday (February 13) ahead of their Champions League match against Bayern.

According to Riolo, the former Barcelona superstar agreeing to do media duties is a sign that he is under pressure. The French journalist feels the tie against Bayern is the player's last opportunity to ensure his future at the Parc des Princes after getting into an argument with Campos. He said on RMC [via Jeunesfooteux]:

"He was put under pressure, this is the first time that Neymar has been yelled at to this extent by a PSG leader. And Campos really got in his face. And he replied."

"It had never been done, it was never shaken. The fact that he came to the press conference on the eve of the match makes this match and the return in three weeks as Neymar's last chance matches at PSG."

Riolo also pointed out that the forward's future with Les Parisiens is uncertain. He added:

"He knows he was in the hot seat and that the club wanted to part ways with him. There, no one had ever spoken to him about that and he got kicked like never before by Campos who tried to cuddle him all August to put him in a good mood."

"Now, he comes for the press conference, he goes on the pitch to do a television interview. I'm waiting for a big match from Neymar, a last-chance match."

The Brazilian has scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists from 27 appearances across all competitions for Christophe Galtier's side this season.

Can Neymar fire PSG to a win against Bayern?

The Parisians will host Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 14. They go into the match on the back of a two-match losing streak.

It now remains to be seen if Neymar can help them return to winning ways with a victory over the Bavarians. The two sides will then lock horns in the second leg of the tie at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

