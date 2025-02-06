AC Milan director details stance on potential permanent move for Chelsea loanee Joao Felix in the summer

Chelsea man Joao Felix has made an immediate impact at AC Milan, and speculation over his long-term future at the club has already begun.

The 25-year-old forward, who joined Milan on loan from Chelsea earlier this week, announced his arrival in style by scoring on his debut in the Coppa Italia against Roma.

Now, club director Geoffrey Moncada has hinted that a permanent move could be on the cards, despite the absence of a buy option in Felix’s contract.

Felix was introduced as a second-half substitute at the San Siro on Wednesday and wasted no time in making his presence felt.

With Milan trailing 2-1 to Roma after a first-half brace from Tammy Abraham, the Portuguese star struck in the 72nd minute, showcasing his composure by dinking the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.

His celebration - putting his finger to his lips before recreating NBA star Stephen Curry’s 'Night Night' gesture suggested a player brimming with confidence in his new surroundings.

Despite being in Milan for less than 72 hours, Felix has already sparked discussions about his future at the club.

While his loan deal doesn't include a purchase option, Moncada hasn't ruled out the possibility of a permanent move. He cites Milan’s strong relationship with Chelsea as a factor that could facilitate negotiations in the summer.

Morcada said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Keeping Joao Felix here? It will depend on Joao and on us. There are always chances, even without a buy option clause. We have an excellent relationship with Chelsea, so we will see."

Felix seemed to relish his first taste of Italian football, posting on Instagram after the match to express his gratitude.

"Thank you for the warm welcome, San Siro," he wrote, using red and black heart emojis.

Milan boss Sergio Conceicao also praised the Portuguese international and fellow new signing Santiago Gimenez, who made his debut against Roma.

Despite their limited time with the squad, both players have adapted quickly. Conceicao highlighted their intelligence and ability to integrate seamlessly.

"Joao and Santiago only had one training session, but they understood immediately. Felix scored a great goal, but we haven’t done anything yet.

"We still have three games to go to win the Coppa Italia. Now we have to think about Empoli, which will be a very difficult challenge. We hope to continue like this."

While it remains to be seen whether Felix’s stay in Milan extends beyond the season, his instant impact and the Serie A side's openness to a deal suggest it could be the beginning of something more permanent.

Joao Felix's stints with Chelsea

Joao Felix has had two stints with Chelsea, both under different circumstances but with a common theme of unfulfilled expectations.

Felix first arrived at Chelsea in January 2023 on a six-month loan from Atletico Madrid, with the London club paying a reported €11 million fee for the short-term deal.

His arrival was part of the Blues' frantic transfer activity under co-owner Todd Boehly as the club sought reinforcements to revive their struggling season under then-manager Graham Potter.

However, Felix's career got off to a disastrous start. In his debut against Fulham in the Premier League, he showed flashes of brilliance but was sent off with a straight red card for a reckless challenge, resulting in a three-match suspension.

Despite the setback, he impressed in subsequent games, showcasing his technical quality and ability to operate as a second striker or attacking midfielder.

During his half-season spell at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese made 20 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals.

He returned to west London in January 2024 after a frustrating period at Atlético Madrid, where he had fallen out of favour under boss Diego Simeone.

Felix's relationship with the Argentine coach had soured over tactical differences, and despite a promising pre-season, he struggled for regular game time on returning to Spain.

Seeking a fresh start, Chelsea re-signed Félix in the winter transfer window, but this time with the intent of immediately loaning him out again.

AC Milan emerged as his destination, securing him on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Unlike his first stint, this move wasn't about Blues boss Enzo Mareca integrating him into their long-term plans, instead providing him with a platform to rediscover his form in a competitive league.

With no buy option included in the Milan deal, Felix’s future beyond this season remains uncertain. Chelsea could either reintegrate him next season, negotiate a sale or explore another loan move depending on his performances in Serie A.

However, with Milan director Geoffrey Moncada hinting at the possibility of making Felix's stay permanent, the next few months could be decisive in shaping Felix’s career trajectory.

