“All parties hopeful a compromise can be reached to get a deal over the line” – Journalist says Premier League club are close to signing 28-year-old Chelsea star

West Ham United have reopened talks with Chelsea to sign Emerson after the move initially broke down over personal terms, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Chelsea are currently well-stocked at left-back, having signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for a deal worth £62 million. While Marcos Alonso is tipped to join Barcelona, Emerson finds himself behind Cucurella and Ben Chilwell in the pecking order.

The Italy international is thus expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes. West Ham have been credited with an interest in taking him to the London Stadium.

David Moyes' side were in talks with the Blues over a £13 million deal for the left-back earlier this week. However, it then emerged that the move had broken down after the Irons failed to agree personal terms with the player.

West Ham, though, have refused to give up hope of being able to sign Emerson. Sheth has revealed that the Hammers are back in talks with Chelsea and hope to strike a deal soon, with the clubs close to finalizing a fee. The Sky Sports reporter wrote on Twitter:

"Talks have resumed between West Ham United and Chelsea over signing of left-back Emerson. Club to club fee close to being finalised and discussions are ongoing with player’s representatives. All parties hopeful a compromise can be reached to get a deal over the line."

West Ham have other options in mind should they fail with their attempts to sign Emerson, as per Sky Sports. However, they are pushing hard to acquire the Italian's services.

Apart from West Ham, Emerson has also been the subject of transfer interest from Atalanta and Nottingham Forest. The Evening Standard, though, has claimed that the 28-year-old prefers a move to the London Stadium.

How has Emerson fared for Chelsea?

Emerson joined Chelsea from Serie A club AS Roma for an initial sum of around £17.5 million in January 2018. He has since made 71 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

The left-back scored two goals and provided five assists in those matches for the London giants. He has also helped the club win three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21.

However, Emerson has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter during his time at Stamford Bridge. He spent the last season on loan at Olympique Lyon and played a total of 36 matches for them.

