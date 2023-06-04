Antonela Roccuzzo reacts on social media as Lionel Messi walks out with children in his last game as a PSG player

Antonela Roccuzzo has posted a heartwarming response on social media to Lionel Messi walking out with his three children in his final game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi was accompanied by Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro 5, as he played his last game in Parisian colors. He is leaving the Ligue 1 champions when his contract expires at the end of this month. The Argentine icon was on the losing side as his side lost 3-2 to Clermont Foot yesterday (June 3).

Antonela Roccuzzo gave a two-word reaction to the beautiful moment between her husband and their three boys. She posted a picture of the trio in tandem on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"Mi todo" which translates to "My all."

Lionel Messi failed to have a significant impact in his final appearance for the Parisians. He leaves the club as a two-time Ligue 1 champion, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists in 75 games.

The 35-year-old will now make a decision over his future after departing PSG. The Argentine icon has three clubs in search of his signature.

Barcelona are eager to resign Messi who left Camp Nou for PSG in 2021 when the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract. The Catalan giants' boss Xavi has stated that the club are prepared to welcome him back:

"He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system.”

Meanwhile, Al Hilal are also keen on Lionel Messi. They have reportedly set June 6 as the date they intend to announce his signing if he does opt to join Al-Za'eem. The Saudi Pro League giants have reportedly offered the iconic forward a deal that will see him earn €400 million per year.

However, Inter Miami are also interested and have a plan to try and convince the Argentine to arrive in the MLS. According to reports, Miami are keen on appointing Messi's former Barca manager Gerardo Martino as their next manager.

Wherever Messi ends up he will be joined by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three boys. They have been with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner every step of the way during his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo initially struggled to adapt to life in Paris after his move to PSG

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi experienced difficulties during his spell at PSG.

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 leaving Barcelona, a place he had called home for 21 years. His three children joined him in Paris and the iconic forward feared they would have difficulty with the change. That didn't happen as he told TyC Sports in May last year:

"Luckily the children's adaptation was spectacular. We always had that fear, that the children would have a hard time with the change. And it was the opposite. It was very easy, they adapted very quickly to school, to friends, day by day."

However, the Argentine then admitted that he and Antonela Roccuzzo struggled with adapting to their new surroundings last year. He added:

"For Antonela and me it was more difficult. I remember that the first day we took them to school was terrible. We both left crying. Saying what are we doing here, what happened. We didn't understand anything."

This may impact Messi's decision over his next destination as he will want his family to be comfortable where they are living. The familiarity with Barcelona may persuade him to return to Catalonia.

