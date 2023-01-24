Argentina star gets incredible new tattoo to celebrate 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Much like every football fan in Argentina, Leandro Paredes will remember the nation's 2022 FIFA World Cup win for the remainder of his life.

But he has gotten a tattoo of the trophy along with the date of the win on his left calf just in case. Paredes featured in five of his team's seven games in Qatar.

This included an 18-minute cameo in the final on 18 December against France, where they won in penalty shootouts. The defensive midfielder even managed to get an assist in the tournament, doing so in the 2-1 group-stage loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Paredes won a penalty after being fouled inside the box, which led to Lionel Messi's first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former AS Roma midfielder was also in the Argentina squad that won the 2021 Copa America.

This was, however, his first appearance in a FIFA World Cup tournament after he was not called up for the World Cup in Russia four-and-a-half years ago. Most players can only dream of winning this trophy, but Paredes did it on his first try.

He will undoubtedly have the winner's medal on display in the most coveted niche inside his house. But Paredes will now carry a piece of Argentina's momentous win wherever he goes after he got a tattoo to commemorate the achievement.

His compatriot, Nicolas Tagliafico, also got a FIFA World Cup tattoo on his left leg. The former Ajax left-back's body art differs from Paredes' in the sense that it displays the player holding aloft the trophy himself.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning star could be forced to return to PSG

After making just 10 Ligue 1 starts for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2021-22 season, Leandro Paredes left for Juventus last summer.

The Old Lady signed him on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy him for a fee of around €20 million. The move hasn't proven to be the most fruitful for the Argentina international.

He started just three Serie A games before the season stopped for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Paredes is yet to start a league game since club football resumed in late December.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul Sobre Leandro Paredes:

Él había llegado a Juventus en un préstamo con obligación de compra que se activa en junio. Si Juventus no puede incorporar -FairPlay- se cae esa obligación. Eso pasaría en junio y está obligado a volver al PSG. Es decir: no va a estar mucho tiempo en Juve. Sobre Leandro Paredes:Él había llegado a Juventus en un préstamo con obligación de compra que se activa en junio. Si Juventus no puede incorporar -FairPlay- se cae esa obligación. Eso pasaría en junio y está obligado a volver al PSG. Es decir: no va a estar mucho tiempo en Juve. https://t.co/M4LM8hSmdA

Now, it seems that his imminent move to Juve may not come to fruition this summer. According to TyC journalist Gaston Edul, Paredes could be forced to return to PSG this summer if Juventus cannot meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Italian giants have had 15 points deducted this season after an Italian court adjudged them guilty of false accounting of past transfer dealings. Paredes' contract at PSG runs until the summer of 2024.

