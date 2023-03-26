Argentina star Rodrigo De Paul opens up on 'the most important conversation' he had with PSG's Lionel Messi

Argentina star Rodrigo De Paul has revealed that the most important conversation he has had with Lionel Messi was after the World Cup loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

La Albiceleste lost 2-1 to the Middle Eastern nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. A loss in the following game against Mexico could have sealed an early exit for the South American giants.

It is believed that Lionel Messi gave a rousing team talk after the loss against Saudi Arabia to rally the troops for the clash against Mexico. It seems that the 35-year-old also had a heart-to-heart conversation with De Paul between those games.

Speaking in an interview, the Atletico Madrid midfielder said, via journalist Morena Beltran (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk):

"The most important conversation I had with Messi was after the loss against Saudi Arabia. They gave us an afternoon off to see our families and we didn't want to see anyone. We talked for 5-6 hours in which we told each other everything."

The two share a very close bond on and off the pitch. De Paul has even been labeled by some fans as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker's unofficial bodyguard.

Argentina went on to beat Mexico 2-0 in their second group-stage match with goals from Messi and Enzo Fernandez. They went all the way to the final and lifted the trophy after beating France in penalty shootouts, with Messi winning the Golden Ball award.

De Paul played in all seven of his team's matches in Qatar as they lifted the World Cup title for the third time in their history.

PSG's Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina naming training ground in his honour

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) have named the team's training ground in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, in Lionel Messi's honor.

Any property owned by AFA in the city, including a new housing property, will now bear Messi's name, instead of going by the previous name of Julio Humberto Grondona.

AFA president Claudio Tapia and manager Lionel Scaloni unveiled the plaque bearing the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker's name. An emotional Messi was quoted as saying at the event (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Thank you because this is something very emotional for me. 20 years ago I came to this property and I felt a special energy. I am very happy. This is a very, very special recognition for me."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's first senior game for Argentina came as a second-half substitute in his team's 2-1 friendly win against Hungary in August 2005. He was sent off for a red card offense just seconds after coming on.

Lionel Messi now boasts 99 goals in 173 appearances for his country.

