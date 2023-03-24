PSG have identified Portugal superstar as potential replacement for Lionel Messi in the summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eyeing a move for Portugal superstar Rafael Leao as a potential replacement for Lionel Messi.

The Argentina icon is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree on a new deal. This could force PSG to scour the transfer market for an immediate replacement.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (h/t Fichajes), PSG have identified Leao as a possible option. The AC Milan winger's contract expires at the end of next season, and he is also said to have a €120 million release clause.

Leao's contract standoff with I Rossoneri could force them to settle for an amount lower than the aforementioned figure. He is one of the finest forwards in the world right now and has registered nine goals and 10 assists in 35 games across competitions this term.

Leao was particularly impressive last season as his 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 Serie A games fired Milan to the league title. He subsequently won the 'Serie A Player of the Season' for his efforts.

However, replacing Lionel Messi won't be an easy task. For all the criticism against his form for PSG in the UEFA Champions League, the Argentine playmaker has had a stellar individual season so far.

Lionel Messi in action against Portugal.

The former Barcelona forward has registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games for his club this term. PSG are set to be burdened with the monumental task of trying to find a player who can replicate Messi's impact this summer.

A return to Barcelona has been touted, with the Catalan giants reportedly devising innovative methods to accommodate his potential financial demands.

Lionel Messi helps Argentina to friendly win over Panama

Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes at El Monumental as Argentina beat Panama by a 2-0 scoreline earlier today (24 March).

Thiago Almada opened the scoring in the 78th minute after a scintillating long-range free-kick from Messi hit the bar and fell into his path. Panama made the mistake of giving the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a second bite at the cherry 11 minutes later.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker obliged and hit an unstoppable free-kick into the goalkeeper's top-left corner. The goal took him one step closer to becoming just the third men's footballer to score a century of international goals.

Messi currently has 99 strikes to his name in 173 senior appearances for La Albiceleste. Argentina will now play against Curacao in a friendly on 28 March.

