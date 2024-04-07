Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Tim Howard names his favorites to win the PL this season

The race for the Premier League title is picking up pace. With six more game weeks left in the league, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are the top three contenders.

Previously, former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard said that he is hopeful about the Gunners winning the league. However, it seems that there has been a change of mind there.

Speaking about the current Premier League situation, the two-time (2007 and 2017) CONCACAF Gold Cup-winning goalkeeper stated (via NBC Sports):

“Arsenal’s run-in is so, so difficult. I’ve always stuck with Arsenal. I just believe that Liverpool are in pole position with their run-in, and with the fact that I think they can go two points clear tomorrow."

On April 6, 2024, Arsenal bagged a 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion F.C., and have 71 points in 31 matches. In the last five matches, the Gunners have one draw and four wins.

Manchester City played against Arsenal on March 31, 2024, which ended in a 0-0 draw. City also drew 1-1 with Liverpool on March 10, 2024. The Reds' sole defeat this year came in their match against the Gunners on February 4, 2024.

In the last four months, Pep Guardiola's side have not suffered defeat in any competition.

Liverpool's current standing in the Premier League

The Reds played against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Northwest Derby was very crucial for Jürgen Klopp's side, as a victory here would have taken them back to the top of the Premier League table and two points ahead of Arsenal.

The Reds ended the first half with a 1-0 lead after Colombian winger Luis Díaz netted a goal in the 24th minute. In the 50th minute, Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes scored, followed by Kobbie Mainoo's goal in the 67th minute. Mohamed Salah brought the Reds back into the game with an equalizer by successfully netting a penalty in the 84th minute.

The derby ended in a draw, which means Liverpool and Arsenal now have the same points in the league table. However, the Gunners will remain on top of the table due to their higher goal difference.

