Arsenal or Manchester City? Michail Antonio names his favorites to win the PL this season

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has picked between Arsenal and Manchester City when it comes to winning the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are currently 80 points strong at the top of the table with three games remaining while Pep Guadiola's side is only one point behind them at 79 points with four games at hand. The remaining games are crucial for both the clubs as it would decide who wins the league title.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio said that he believes Arsenal will win the league this season if the title race goes down to the last day.

"I wouldn’t call them [Arsenal] bottlejobs if they lose this title, I wouldn’t. If it goes down to the last day, I reckon Arsenal wins it. Last game of the season, we [West Ham] have something to play for as well, we’re trying to get into Europe, Man City away." Antonio said.

Antonio was referring to Manchester City's last game of the season, where they are set to clash against West Ham United at home. Antonio believes his side have "something to play for" as they are trying to qualify for European competitions.

The forward was likely suggesting that they have a chance to defeat Manchester City in their last fixture, which could help Arsenal pick up their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Arsenal and Manchester City's remaining fixtures compared ahead of the title race

The title race is heating up as both the Gunners and the Citizens are gearing up for their final games of the season. Liverpool were also in the race to win the league this season but a 2-0 loss to Everton and a 2-2 draw against West Ham were major blows to their title hopes.

The Gunners are set to face AFC Bournemouth (May 4), Manchester United (May 12) and Everton (May 19) in their last three games of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers (May 4), Fulham (May 11), Tottenham Hotspur (May 14) and West Ham United (May 19) in their last four fixtures.

At this point, the title race could go either way depending on the results of the remaining matches. The stakes are higher for Mikel Arteta's side as they are looking for their first Premier League title in the last 20 years.

Arsenal last laid their hands on the Premier League trophy in the 2003-04 season, Meanwhile, if Pep Guardiola's side wins the league title again, it would be their fourth consecutive title (and tenth title overall).