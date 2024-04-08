Arsenal threaten to ban Gunners fans if they go against strict rule in place for Champions League clash vs Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium

On April 10, 2024, Arsenal will go up against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League. The UEFA have issued a ban on Bayern fans prohibiting them from attending the first leg at the Gunners' home ground, Emirates Stadium, after they tossed fireworks onto the pitch during their away matches against Copenhagen and Lazio.

As the risk remains that the German fans could attempt to purchase tickets on the home end, Arsenal have implemented necessary measures to avoid a repetition of chaotic scenes in 2017.

Back in 2017, the team faced FC Cologne at their home ground in a Europa League match. Thousands of Cologne fans bought tickets from club members and ticketing websites. About 20,000 of them came to north London for the game, which delayed the kick-off by an hour. However, only 3,000 tickets were officially allocated.

Following that clash, the Gunners restricted the selling of tickets to any new members who registered for the ticket ballot after March 11 prior to the incident. Season-ticket holders are the only ones allowed to gift tickets through the club's ticket transfer service to a recipient whose account was made before that date.

In a statement addressing fans, Arsenal said:

"There is additional risk associated with this game because Bayern Munich are not permitted an away allocation. Any season-ticket holder or Arsenal member’s seat found to be in possession of an away fan will be suspended indefinitely."

The German side have also asked their fans not to be in attendance for the upcoming match. They have been authorized roughly 200 tickets for friends and family, while they will have about 20 senior club officials in the directors’ box.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table

Arsenal rank first on the the Premier League table, with 71 points in 31 matches. They reclaimed their position after Liverpool drew 2-2 with Manchester United on April 7, 2024. Although the Reds have the same number of points as them, the Gunners are on top for their higher goal difference.

Mikel Arteta's squad will face Aston Villa next on April 14, 2024, at their home ground. They have one draw and four wins in their last five matches.

The Gunners have made it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2009-10. Their second leg against Bayern Munch is slated for April 18, 2024.

