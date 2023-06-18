Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised against Kai Havertz pursuit; Mikel Arteta turns down PSG, and more - June 18, 2023

Arsenal are expected to indulge in the transfer window this summer after coming short in the Premier League title race in the recently concluded season. Manager Mikel Arteta has already identified his targets and is now pushing to complete the deals.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised against signing Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. Elsewhere, Arteta has turned down PSG's advances to take over at their helm.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 18, 2023:

Arsenal advised against Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour reckons Kai Havertz won't be the ideal signing for the Gunners this summer.

The German forward is likely to leave Chelsea this year, and the north London side are locked in talks to secure his services. Arteta wants to add more bite to his attack ahead of the new season and has zeroed in on Havertz.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said that his former side are better advised to sign a proper No. 9 this summer.

"You need an out and out goalscorer, if you’re Arsenal. They’ve got so much good back-up play behind the striker, but they need someone to put the ball in the net.

"For me, I don’t think that’s the right signing, but obviously Edu and Mikel Arteta will be talking behind the scenes and thinking he can play here or there. There might be a plan for him," said Parlour.

He continued:

"Any player coming into any club, you’ve got to give them a chance. But for me, it’s a shame. I’d have gone for Ivan Toney, but he’s obviously got that ban, and whether they want to take a chance with that. … but he would have been the obvious choice for me."

Havertz is also being eyed by Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta turns down PSG

Mikel Arteta has turned down an offer to take charge at Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.

The Spanish manager has overseen a steady turn in fortunes since taking over at Arsenal. The Gunners are playing attractive football under his tutelage and almost snatched away the Premier League title from Manchester City in the 2022-23 season.

The Parisians are impressed with Arteta's efforts and wanted him to take over at the Parc des Princes. PSG are looking for a replacement for Christophe Galtier, who's set to get the boot after faltering in the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 champions approached Arteta for the role, but the Spaniard turned them down.

Arteta is building something special at the Emirates and has secured Champions League football for the north London side. He now wants to test his mettle in the premier European club competition.

Gunners convinced Declan Rice is the perfect signing

Declan Rice (left) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal reckon Declan Rice is the perfect signing for the summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract with West Ham United next month but is not planning to sign a new deal. The Gunners are ready to move mountains to get him to the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Rice prefers to stay in the Premier League amid interest from Bayern Munich.

"Declan Rice wants to continue in the Premier League, staying in London is his preference, and he has made it clear that he prefers a move to Arsenal. Bayern Munich are prepared to attack the situation, but everything depends on the player and not them," wrote Romano.

Romano added that Manchester City also have their eyes on the Englishman but termed the north London side as the favourites for his signature.

"Man City are also informed on the situation, but at this moment, Arsenal remain ahead of Bayern and every other club in the race to sign the West Ham captain," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Rice is Arsenal’s priority right now. The club have believed that he is a perfect signing for them as far back as January, and they know that they can’t miss out on this deal.

"Mikel Arteta feels that some leadership is needed in Rice’s position, and the player has shown his capabilities in this regard during his time with the Hammers."

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Rice recently.

Poll : 0 votes