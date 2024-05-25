Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Inter Milan ace; club leading Michael Olise chase, and more - May 25, 2024

Arsenal are planning reinforcements this summer after narrowly missing out on the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team finished behind Manchester City for the second campaign in a row.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Elsewhere, the north London side are the favourites to sign Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 25, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are interested in Lautaro Martinez, according to journalist Fabio Santini. The Argentinean striker has enjoyed a fine season with Inter Milan, scoring 27 goals and setting up seven in 44 games across competitions. Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 this summer, possibly an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus.

Martinez has been identified as an option and his contract with the Nerazzurri runs till 2026. The club are engaged in talks with the player regarding a new deal and have offered him wages of €9-9.5 million. However, the 26-year-old is apparently holding out for a bigger contract. The situation has generated interest from the Gunners.

Speaking to TVPlay Official, Santini added that the Gunners will have to pay around £120 million to get their man this year.

“Arsenal are professing again this morning that they want Thuram. In reality, they would also like to take Lautaro. Inter don’t even take it into consideration.

"But, if Lautaro says he wants €10 million plus €2 million salary or he’s leaving, (Inter will say) ‘great, if Arsenal offer €140 million (£120m), we’ll sell you’,” said Santini.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as well.

Gunners leading Michael Olise chase

Michael Olise

Arsenal are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Michael Olise this summer, according to The Metro.

The French forward is a sought-after man this summer after a series of impressive displays for Crystal Palace. Despite missing much of the season due to injuries, Olise has amassed 10 goals and six assists in 19 outings across competitions. The 22-year-old's efforts have caused a stir across the league, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United also interested in his signature.

The Seagulls are likely to let him go for around £60 million, which could prove to be a bargain price, given the player's age. However, the Gunners are the favourites to lap him with this summer.

Olise's versatility makes him a fine fit in Arteta's tactics, and the player has shown his prowess in the Premier League.

Arsenal confident of Mikel Arteta stay, says journalist

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are confident of extending Mikel Arteta's stay at the Emirates, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Spanish manager's contract with the club runs till the end of next season. Arteta has moulded the north London side into a fighting unit since taking charge in 2019. His efforts haven't gone unnoticed, especially with the Spaniard yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Arteta is likely to sign a new contract soon, as he remains desperate to win the league with the Gunners.

"There is every confidence that Mikel Arteta will sign a new contract this year, but, ideally, that will happen soon rather than at the back end of 2024,” said Jones.

He continued:

"Arteta has been linked with other jobs, including Barcelona, but he is so deeply engrossed in this project to turn Arsenal into Premier League champions again that there is very little chance of him leaving soon.”

Jones also added that the earlier Arteta signs a new deal, the better it is for the club's long-term plans.

"I have spoken to people around the club who are convinced he will sign a new deal.

"If that happens ahead of the new season, it gives everyone a boost and renewed confidence, but it also helps with the next phase of player recruitment if you are able to promise potential new signings that the trajectory of the last couple of years is going to continue," said Jones.

Mikel Arteta has registered a 59.05% win ratio since taking charge of the Gunners in 2019.