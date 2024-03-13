Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Jorrel Hato, club not planning Oleksandr Zinchenko exit, and more - March 13, 2024

Arsenal secured a 4-2 win over Porto via penalties at the Emirates in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Tuesday, March 12. David Raya saved two penalties to help Mikel Arteta's team progress to the last eight of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Jorrel Hato. Elsewhere, the north London side are not planning to offload Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 13, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Jorrel Hato

Jorrel Hato has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Jorrel Hato, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch centre-back has been a revelation for Ajax this season, registering 37 appearances across competitions. Interestingly, the 18-year-old has started all of those games, signifying his immense quality and potential. Although his efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, it now appears that they are unlikely to get their hands on him this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that Hato will sign a new contract with the Eredivisie side in the coming days.

"Staying with Arsenal, they have scouted talented young Ajax defender Jorel Hato multiple times, but he’s now set to sign a new contract. The new deal will be valid until June 2028, with no release clause included," wrote Romano.

“So, there is no movement expected for Hato this summer, but it could change especially in 2025, and Arsenal are one of the teams who have sent scouts to monitor him on several occasions,” he added.

Hato has the qualities to be a fantastic partner for William Saliba if Arsenal manage to prise him away.

Gunners not planning Oleksandr Zinchenko's exit

Oleksandr Zinchenko is wanted at the Allianz Arena

Arsenal have no interest in offloading Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Ukrainian left-back’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent times, amid apparent interest from Newcastle United and Bayern Munich. Zinchenko lost his place to Jakub Kiwior in recent games following a spell on the sidelines. The Pole has sieged the opportunity with both hands, playing out of his skin and keeping the 27-year-old on the bench.

The situation has prompted talks of a possible departure at the end of this season. The Bavarians remain in the market for a new left-back amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Alphonso Davies. Meanwhile, the Magpies are also looking for improvements at the back. Zinchenko has been named as an option for both clubs.

However, it now appears that the Gunners have no desire to let the Ukrainian go. The 27-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up two more. He remains a key component of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates and an exit is out of question.

Arsenal praised for signing Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been one of the signings of the season

Journalist Garth Crooks believes that Declan Rice’s arrival at Arsenal could be the turning point for the club.

The Gunners signed the English midfielder from West Ham United last summer for a club-record £105m fee. He has hit the ground running at the Emirates this season and is one of Mikel Arteta’s most important men.

In his column for The BBC, Crooks insisted that the north London side’s decision to replace Granit Xhaka with Rice has been vindicated.

"If Arsenal were to lift the Premier League title then Rice will have had an awful lot to do with it. It won’t merely be down to his beautifully timed run into the box and headed goal against Brentford, but the support he has given to their midfield and especially to Martin Odegaard," wrote Crooks.

"Having dispensed with the services of Granit Xhaka, who was a good player but a loose cannon, and replaced him with Rice, who is a safe pair of hands, it could ultimately be the turning point in Arsenal’s fortunes," he added.

Crooks added that the fee paid for Rice will look like a bargain if the Arsenal go on to win the Premier League.

“The Gunners splashed out on Rice to the tune of £105m, which appeared at the time a ridiculous sum of money but a statement of intent to their fans and more importantly to their competitors. Meanwhile, they currently sit on top of the Premier League table and insist they be taken seriously as title contenders. However, should Arsenal win the title, Rice will have been worth every penny," wrote Crooks.

Rice has appeared 39 times across competitions this season, registering six goals and seven assists.