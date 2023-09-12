Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Nahuel Molina; Fans urged to be patient with Kai Havertz, and more - September 12, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to travel to Goodison Park on Sunday (September 17) to face Everton in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their new campaign, winning three of their four games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina. Elsewhere, fans have been urged to be patient with attacker Kai Havertz, who arrived from Chelsea this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 12, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Nahuel Molina

Nahuel Molina has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Nahuel Molina, according to Fichajes. The Argentinean right-back became a household name following his exploits with La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old has been equally impressive for Atletico Madrid, earning the attention of the Emirates hierarchy. Arteta roped in Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer to address his right-back conundrum.

However, the Dutchman picked up an ACL injury at the start of the season and is unlikely to be available for a while. Arteta avoided the temptation to sign a replacement in the summer but is expected to consider his options in the market.

Molina has emerged as an option, but prising him away from the Wanda Metropolitano won't be easy. The player is under contract with Los Rojiblancos till 2027 and is also wanted by by Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Gunners fans urged to be patient with Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (left) has struggled to hit the ground running since his move.

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has urged fans to be patient with Kai Havertz. The German forward arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea this summer but has struggled to live up to expectations in the first four games.

On The Gooners Podcast, Smith didn't hide his annoyance at the recent criticism aimed at Havertz.

"It does annoy me a bit the way people are willing to criticise him so quickly. These are Arsenal supporters, and you’d hope that they support in the early days when a new player comes in and he’s trying to find his feet," said Smith

Smith pointed out that the 23-year-old needs time to settle into Arteta's tactics and backed him to prove his naysayers wrong.

"He’s trying to understand what the manager wants, and, I think, that does take time. You see players go in at Man City and try and understand what Pep Guardiola wants and needs; it took Jack Grealish a season.

"I’m not saying it’ll take (Kai) Havertz a season, but he’s just finding his feet in that squad, in that dressing room and in that first XI," said Smith.

He continued:

“I think he’s a very good player technically, I think he can be a good player for us, and I heard (Mikel) Arteta say he wants to be getting himself in the box on the end of things, a bit like (Granit) Xhaka did last season.

"I think Havertz can be better than that as he’s got more of an attacking instinct, and he is a good finished when he gets in those positions.”

Havertz has started all four league games this season for the north London side.

Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Nicolas Pepe exit

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Arsenal had no other choice than to terminate Nicolas Pepe's contract.

The Cote d'Ivoire forward parted ways with the Gunners this summer after a disappointing stay. Pepe was a peripheral figure and not part of Arteta's plans.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano compared Pepe's exit with that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

"Ideally, I’m sure Arsenal would have liked to bring in a fee for Pepe, who was their record signing back in 2019, but, in the end, his contract was terminated by the club.

"And it’s not the first time we’ve seen them take this decision since Mikel Arteta became manager, with other big names like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also leaving in the same way,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I think, in some cases, it’s the only way to move on and let the player try different experience, while the club can also save money by removing these players’ big wages. … of course it’s not an ideal solution from a financial point of view, but, in some cases, like this one, there was no other way for Arsenal.”

Pepe has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor as a free agent this week.