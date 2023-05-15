Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain in Moussa Diaby race; Granit Xhaka backed to leave, and more - May 15, 2023

Arsenal's title aspirations this season all but ended after a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (May 14) in the Premier League. Manchester City now need one win from their remaining three games to win the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are still in the hunt for Moussa Diaby. Elsewhere, midfielder Granit Xhaka has been backed to leave the Emirates this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 15, 2023.

Arsenal remain in Moussa Diaby race

Moussa Diaby has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Moussa Diaby ahead of the summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The French forward has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, amassing 14 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions. The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack and have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk named Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United as Diaby's other suitors.

"So we’re not quite sure if Arsenal are out of the race for Moussa Diaby. There are three clubs with concrete interest as things stand; one is Arsenal; one is PSG, and the third is Newcastle," wrote Falk.

Falk also added that the Magpies are willing to offer €60 million for the player, which could be enough to convince the Bundesliga side.

"Newcastle have been interested for a long time, and now, they’re gearing up to have another go at signing him. We heard they’re preparing an offer of about €60m. The last time we talked in the winter, they were interested, but the deal never came about because Leverkusen weren’t interested in selling, so Newcastle brought in Anthony Gordon," wrote Falk.

He continued:

"I think they paid €45.6mm but he isn’t the solution they’re searching for, which is why they’re coming back for Diaby. He has a contract until 2025, and Leverkusen are wary of having to potentially sell the player if €60m is put on the table."

With the future of Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun up in the air, Diaby could help add stability to Arteta's attack next season.

Granit Xhaka backed to leave

Granit Xhaka could be on the move this summer.

Granit Xhaka could leave the Emirates if Arsenal bring if the likes of Moises Caicedo or Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Arteta is eager to shore up his midfield and has his eyes on Caicedo and Rice. The Ecuadorian was heavily courted by the Gunners in January, while Rice is reportedly a priority target for Arteta this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Xhaka might not want to play second-fiddle next season and could move in search of regular football.

"I feel if Arsenal were to make a big midfield signing and invest a lot of money in a player like Rice or Caicedo, that Xhaka might feel, at this stage of his career, he doesn't want to play second-fiddle or lose out on the kind of minutes he was getting this season," said Brown.

He continued:

“So, I think, there's an opportunity there for clubs like Leverkusen to come in and make him an offer, and depending on the sort of business Arsenal do, I think he might be tempted to take it.”

Xhaka has had an outstanding season and has been integral to the North London side's recent resurgence.

Gunners planning Wilfried Zaha move

Wilfried Zaha is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are preparing to move for Wilfried Zaha, according to Football Insider. The Ivorian forward's contract with Crystal Palace runs out this summer, but the Eagles are struggling to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 30-year-old and are ready to sign him on a Bosman move this summer. Arteta is keen to upgrade his attack after falling short in the Premier League title race.

The Spanish manager has zeroed in on Zaha as a candidate who could help improve his attack. However, the North London side will have to ward off competition from Chelsea and Marseille for the Ivorian's services.

Poll : 0 votes