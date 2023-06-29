Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit £105 million Declan Rice offer; club in talks for Jurrien Timber, and more - June 29, 2023

Arsenal are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Mikel Arteta has improved his team by leaps and bounds and is ready to aim for the skies.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have submitted a colossal offer for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side are in talks to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 29, 2023:

Arsenal submit £105 million Declan Rice offer

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have submitted an offer of £100 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons for Declan Rice, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is a priority target for Arteta this summer, but West Ham United have rejected two bids for the 24-year-old. Rice’s contract with the club expires in a year, but he's reluctant to extend his stay.

Manchester City also have their eyes on the Englishman this year and also have a offer on the table for the player. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are optimistic about their chances of securing Rice.

“The big news to start with is Arsenal and Declan Rice. As expected, the Gunners have submitted a third bid for the West Ham United captain, offering £100m plus £5m in add-ons on Tuesday night.

"Arsenal really hope to get it done, Mikel Arteta is doing his best along with Edu. It’s also up to Manchester City now. Let's see if they bid again or leave the race,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There will still be things to clarify, but Arsenal are very confident. It’s important to clarify that West Ham don’t have a precise price tag, but it’s the structure of the deal and payment terms that are important for West Ham. Arsenal feel small changes to the £105m bid can make it happen.”

Rice also has admirers at Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but the Gunners remain the favourites for his signature this summer.

Gunners in talks for Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber could be on his way to the Emirates.

Arsenal are in talks with Ajax for the transfer of Jurrien Timber, according to Dharmesh Sheth. The Dutch defender is a target for Arteta this summer. The Spanish manager wants to reinforce his backline and has his sights on Timber.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that signing the Dutch defender for £40 million will represent good business for the Gunners.

"I think there are positive negotiations ongoing between the two clubs. There are two years left on his contract, and there's lots of talk that personal terms will not be a problem.

"It's another area that Arsenal do want to strengthen in. If they can snap up someone like Jurrien Timber for around the £40million mark, I think they will see that as really, really good business,” said Sheth.

Timber’s arrival would add much needed competition in the centre-back position at the Emirates.

Jorginho wants to stay at Emirates

Jorginho (left) is not looking to leave the Emirates this summer.

Jorginho has said that he's happy at the Gunners. The Italian midfielder moved to the Emirates from Chelsea in January this year and has hit the ground running.

With multiple changes expected in Arteta’s midfield this summer, speculation is ripe regarding Jorginho’s future. However, speaking to The Evening Standard, the player says that he's settled with the Gunners.

“I’m very happy to stay at Arsenal to be honest. Those rumours, I’m not sure who was behind it, to be honest, but nothing at the moment has happened to me.

"I’m quite happy where I am. That (missing out on the title) was painful. Of course, at the beginning of the season, no one expected Arsenal to be where they were,” said Jorginho.

Jorginho went on to add that the north London side are hoping to go all the way in the Premier League title race next season.

“I think we will have a lot to learn about everything we do, and it’s a lesson. I hope we can do even better next year. It’s been a while (since Arsenal have been in the Champions League).

Everyone is very excited. Everyone can’t wait to play with the ball with the stars. It’s going to be an exciting season for sure,” said Jorginho.

Jorginho’s place in the team could come under threat with the imminent arrival of Declan Rice this summer.

