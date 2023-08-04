Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit Josip Sutalo bid; club want big money for Folarin Balogun, and more - August 4, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League, behind Manchester City last season. Manager Mikel Arteta is now working to use the summer to help mount an improved title challenge in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have submitted an offer for Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo. Elsewhere, the north London side are looking to extract a premium fee for striker Folarin Balogun.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 4, 2023:

Arsenal submit Josip Sutalo bid

Josip Sutalo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have submitted an offer of over €20 million for the signature of Josip Sutalo, according to Tuttomercatoweb via The Daily Cannon.

The Croatian defender has caught the eye with Dinamo Zagreb, and his performances have earned him admirers at clubs across the continent. Fiorentina, RB Leipzig, Ajax, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United are eyeing the player with interest.

The Gunners have now entered the fray and have wasted no time in submitting a formal offer for the player. However, their proposal has fallen short of Dinamo’s €25 million valuation of the 23-year-old. The Croatian club are unfazed by the rising interest in their star player and are waiting for his price to soar.

Gunners want big money for Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun’s future isn’t decided yet.

Arsenal are still looking for a premium fee to allow Folarin Balogun to leave this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The US international striker enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with Reims last season, but that hasn’t been enough to convince Arteta. The Spaniard has a settled frontline and is willing to cash in on the 22-year-old this year.

However, in his recent column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the recent injury to Gabriel Jesus could alter the Gunners’ plans for Balogun.

“Mikel Arteta confirmed bad news for Arsenal yesterday as Gabriel Jesus will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“This is obviously not good news for Arsenal, but we also have to wait and see how this will evolve – will try to understand how long it will take to have Jesus back, and then we will see how it impacts their transfer plans, because for sure it could change the situation on Folarin Balogun.

"It could be something for Arsenal to consider in the next days – to keep Balogun as cover, or to sell and bring in someone new.”

Romano added that Balogun has not been taken off the market yet.

“For now, there are no changes on Balogun as Arteta said. It remains the case that Arsenal want big money for Balogun, that’s the position. Inter know that €35/40m is not enough and so they are currently focused on Gianluca Scamacca.

"I’m not aware of direct talks with West Ham over Balogun, despite rumours circulating on that one,” wrote Romano.

The 22-year-old is eager to secure first-team football next season.

David Raya will look to oust Aaron Ramsdale from No.1 role at Emirates

David Raya is wanted at the Emirates.

Transfer insider Paul Brown reckons David Raya could put genuine pressure on Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates.

The Gunners are reportedly in talks with Brentford to sign the Spanish custodian this year. Arteta has made some smart additions to his squad this summer and has now set his sights on the 27-year-old.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown insisted that the Gunners are unlikely to spend £30-40 million for Raya to simply be a backup goalkeeper.

“It's interesting, really, that Arsenal would be looking for anyone in that kind of bracket to come in, essentially, as a backup for Ramsdale. I think Raya is a brilliant keeper and would put genuine serious pressure on the guy, which I guess is what Arsenal you're looking for, if they pay the sort of money it would take to get him," said Brown.

He continued:

"It doesn't feel like a position of massive need, and it would be a big outlay for a goalkeeper. It's going to take £30 million to £40 million to sign him, and you don't often see Premier League clubs, spending that on a keeper who's just going to sit on the bench.

"So it feels a bit surprising maybe that they're willing to sign someone like that and pay the money for a player who probably isn't going to start for them straight away."

Arteta has signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber this summer but remains keen for more additions.