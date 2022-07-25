Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners working to offload 5 players; Thomas Tuchel impressed by Gunners' performance against Chelsea, and more - July 25, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Sevilla in a friendly on Saturday at the Emirates to continue their preparations for the new campaign. Mikel Arteta's wards have won all their pre-season games this summer.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the north London side are working to offload five players. Elsewhere, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was impressed by the Gunners' performance against the Blues in a friendly last week.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 25, 2022:

Arsenal working to offload five players, says Fabrizio Romano

Bernd Leno is among the players expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are working to offload five players this summer. The Gunners have been quite active in the transfer window and are now focused on outgoings.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano named Bernd Leno, Nuno Tavares, Nicolas Pepe, Pablo Mari and Lucas Torreira as the ones who could be on their way out of the Emirates this summer.

"The negotiation for Bernd Leno with Fulham has been dragging on for some time. For the moment, talks continue, but so far there is still no agreement on the price. For Nuno Tavares, in the next week the negotiations with Atalanta for a loan deal will continue (Atalanta want a buy option clause, Arsenal not)," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Arsenal are open to letting Nicolas Pepe leave, but at the moment there is no official offer yet. The player himself also changed agents this summer in an attempt to get a move, but it’s proving a tricky sale."

Romano added:

“Pablo Mari is on the list of Fenerbahce and Verona in Italy, while for Lucas Torreira, there are many interested clubs including Valencia, but Arsenal want to sell only on their own terms.”

Thomas Tuchel impressed by Gunners' performance against Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel failed to get the better of Mikel Arteta on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Arsenal were better than Chelsea on Saturday. The Gunners got the better of their London rivals 4-0 at the Camping World Stadium in a friendly.

Tuchel told Chelsea's website that Arteta's side showed a greater level of physical and mental commitment in the game.

"The worrying part is that the level of commitment physically and mentally for this match was far higher for Arsenal than for us. They played, I think, what is their strongest lineup and structure that you see now for several weeks. This was the lineup they will try to start for Premier League games," said Tuchel.

Tuchel admitted hat his team couldn't match the Gunners' physical commitment.

“I saw today a team from Arsenal that had an idea of how to play to a level of exhaustion and a level of physical commitment that we could not match and also a level of mental commitment which we lack because we have a lot of players who think about leaving, are looking for other options, and we have players who left," said Tuchel.

Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus were crucial for Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival, says Alan Hutton

Oleksandr Zinchenko moved to the Emirates this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus played an important role in Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival at the Emirates. The Ukrainian joined the Gunners from Manchester City last week.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said Zinchenko's familiarity with Arteta worked in the north London side's favour.

"Obviously Arteta was at Man City, so they know each other anyway. Jesus and him have probably been in contact, asking what pre-season is like, what the manager is like, what training is like, what the team’s objectives are for next season, things that you want to know before you sign for the club," said Hutton.

He added:

“It’s always good knowing the manager, so you can have a good conversation before you sign and he can layout the plans for you.“

