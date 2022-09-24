"At the request of Paul, the witch was told to neutralise Kylian Mbappe" - Mathias Pogba makes startling revelations about Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, PSG and Manchester United 

Mathias Pogba has made some extraordinary revelations regarding his brother Paul Pogba, witch doctors, sabotage and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) megastar Kylian Mbappe.

As part of a lengthy thread of videos released on Twitter, Mathias accused his younger brother of resporting to witchcraft to help Manchester United beat PSG in the Champions League in 2019.

Mathias has also accused the midfielder of trying to sabotage Mbappe's team by pretending to be his friend.

As quoted by Get French Football News, Mathias Pogba stated in his videos:

“The turning point came with the World Cup in 2018, where Paul had more faith in the witch doctor than in God, entrusting the witch with a big task in order to help the French team win.

"The witch doctor would go on to tell Mam’s [the intermediary] that the job had already been done, and that was when Mam’s would start to be scared. After that, Paul continued with his witch doctor, notaby in the Champions League to ensure that Manchester United would go through against PSG [in 2019].”

He added:

“At the request of Paul, the witch was told to neutralise Kylian Mbappé who back then was on a rapid rise, far outstripping Paul’s fame. It was strange to see that during that match Kylian was a shadow of himself against a reserve side.”

“The issue is that at the same time Paul was doing everything he could to get closer to Kylian, as we could see in the media, supposedly liking him and calling him his friend – he would often call him, we would see them arm in arm."

He went on and said:

"It went so far that Kylian almost made it a condition for his PSG contract extension that the club would have to sign Paul, without knowing that behind his back Paul was engaging in witchcraft to sabotage his matches.”

Back in 2019, in the Champions League Round of 16, the Red Devils made a comeback against PSG after losing the first leg 2-0 to draw 3-3 on aggregate. They progressed to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe defends Paul Pogba following bizarre situation involving his brother

Two weeks prior to Mathias' video revelations, Mbappe told a press conference that his relationship with Paul would not be altered by the situation.

The forward stated (as per The Sun):

"As of today, I prefer to trust the word of a team-mate. He called me, he gave me his version of the story and as of today, it is his word against his brother’s word.

“So I will trust my team-mate, in the best of interest of the national team as well. We have a big competition coming up."

He added:

"He has some issues at the moment so it is not the moment to add to them for him and that’s it. We will see what happens. I am pretty detached about it.”

