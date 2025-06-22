Athletic Club release statement after fans of club deface mural of Barcelona linked Nico Williams

LaLiga side Athletic Club have issued a strong statement after fans defaced a mural featuring Barcelona-linked Nico Williams. The 22-year-old looks set to join Barcelona this summer and has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Catalan giants.

Ad

A group of Athletic Club fans reportedly defaced a mural of Nico Williams in Barakaldo, a municipality located in the Basque Country. Nico's face was erased from the image with fans also writing a strong message next to it, which read:

“Joan edo geratu, errespetua galdu duzu.” (Translation: “Go or stay. You have lost respect.”)

Now, Athletic Club have released a statement condemning the fans' for their act and defended Nico Williams. The club urged the fans to respect the 22-year-old who has come through their youth ranks and has been an important player in recent years. The statement read, as per Barca Blaugranes:

Ad

Trending

“The dignity of a club is the dignity of its people, measured by their ability to behave consistently with their own values, without giving in to provocation or demeaning themselves, and always holding their heads high. Respect is one of Athletic Club’s fundamental pillars. Summer has just begun, and posts about Nico Williams, a player with a contract with Athletic Club until 2027, abound in the media and social media. Along with them, countless comments and reactions of all kinds. Nico is one of us. A player raised in Lezama, beloved in the locker room, and supported by his fans."

Ad

Athletic Club added in their statement:

“The dignity of a club is also reflected in the way it protects its own. That’s why those who erased Nico’s image from the mural by artist Carlos López in Barakaldo don’t represent Athletic Club. And if they think they’re part of this family, they should know they’re wrong: disrespecting one of our own is disrespecting Athletic Club itself. The Club understands that the current situation may cause concern among Athletic fans, especially when fueled by rumors, arrogance, or disdain for our identity. But being an Athletic fan also means knowing how to maintain composure. Defending Athletic means acting with respect, not falling for provocations or losing your manners."

Ad

The statement concluded:

“The Club will defend its interests with determination and firmness wherever necessary, always faithful to its principles. But Athletic is much more than a collection of individuals. It’s a family, a group, a community united by a special way of understanding football. And it’s also a winning project. With a committed generation of players, with exemplary fans, and with an identity that can’t be bought or sold. Athletic has a present and a future. Because this Club will always move forward, with its head held high, with respect, and with pride. With those who are here and with those who will come. Athletic Club has already contacted street artist Carlos López to help him with any assistance he may need and restore Nico Williams to the mural, alongside his brother Iñaki.”

Ad

Nico Williams has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona since last summer although the Catalan giants couldn't afford his fee then. They are expected to trigger his €62 million release clause soon with the player having already agreed personal terms as per reports.

The Barcelona target came through Athletic Club's youth system and has made 167 appearances for the club till date. He has 31 goals and 30 assists for the club helping them win the Copa del Rey in 2023-24.

Ad

Barcelona identify LaLiga striker as Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez as the long-term replacement of Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski is at the twilight of his career and his current deal at Camp Nou expires next summer.

As reported by Diario SPORT via Barca Universal, Barcelona are eyeing a move for Alvarez in 2026. Lewandowski is expected to stay at Camp Nou this season but could be on his way out when his contract expires.

Ad

Lewandowski has been fantastic for Barcelona since joining them in 2022 from Bayern Munich. He has 101 goals and 20 assists in 147 appearances for the Blaugrana and has won five trophies during his time at the club.

Alvarez, on the other hand, joined Atletico Madrid in 2024 in a deal worth a reported €95 million from Manchester City. He scored 29 times and produced seven assists in 56 games across competitions for Diego Simeone's side in his first season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More