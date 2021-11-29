Ballon d'Or 2021: Rankings of Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and 3 players revealed

The rankings from 11 to 15 for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award have been released by France Football. After winning the Premier League with Manchester City and finishing as runners-up with England at Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling has been ranked 15th.

Italy and Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, who beat Sterling and company in the Euro 2020 final, ranks just above the Englishman in 14th-place on the list. Bonucci is ranked just below his team-mate and long-time compatriot Giorgio Chiellini on the list. The Italy captain finished 13th.

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has finished just above the evergreen Italian duo after his Serie A winning campaign with Inter last season. Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has been ranked just outside the top-10 at 11th-place.

Earlier, Luka Modric and Cesar Azpilicueta shared 29th-place for the award, while Nicolo Barella, Gerard Moreno and Ruben Dias were ranked 26th. Generational talents Phil Foden and Pedri were named 25th and 24th respectively.

Harry Kane finished in 23rd-place, with Bruno Fernandes and Lautaro Martinez sharing 21st-place above him.

Additionally, Neymar finished 16th ahead of Luis Suarez (17th), Simon Kjaer (18th), Mason Mount (19th) and Riyad Mahrez (20th).

