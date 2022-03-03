Barcelona have asked 26-year-old to wait for a year to complete free transfer in 2023: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly asked Valencia defender Jose Gaya to wait a year so that they can complete a free transfer.

Manager Xavi has been undertaking a huge transformation at Barcelona since taking over from Ronald Koeman in December. He has signed the likes of Ferran Torres from Manchester City and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang and brought Dani Alves back to the club.

The former Barca player is now eyeing a move for Gaya to refresh his left-hand side of defense. Jordi Alba is now 32-year-old and youth talent Alex Balde is yet to truly challenge for a first-team position.

AS reports that Barcelona have asked Gaya to wait until 2023 so that a deal can be done with the left-back as a free agent.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (GAYÀ): José Gayà is Barça's priority for left-back.



• He is not in favour of renewing his contract with Valencia and wants to grow at a sporting level, but competition with Alba is holding him back.



• Valencia can sell him for €10m-€12m.

#FCB



Via (🟢): (GAYÀ): José Gayà is Barça's priority for left-back.• He is not in favour of renewing his contract with Valencia and wants to grow at a sporting level, but competition with Alba is holding him back.• Valencia can sell him for €10m-€12m.Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] 🔄 (GAYÀ): José Gayà is Barça's priority for left-back.• He is not in favour of renewing his contract with Valencia and wants to grow at a sporting level, but competition with Alba is holding him back.• Valencia can sell him for €10m-€12m.#FCB 🇪🇸Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] https://t.co/SD4mYWAxle

They state that the defender's good relationship with Blaugrana director Mateu Alemany has the Spaniard pondering a move to the Nou Camp.

But Valencia are not keen on losing their captain. They are looking to push forward negotiations over a new deal for Gaya, who has spent his entire career at the Mestalla Stadium.

Gaya, 26, has made 283 appearances for Los Che, scoring eight goals and contributing 34 assists in that time.

His time spent at the club could be a huge factor in any potential move being made by Barcelona for the player.

Other options for Barcelona to consider

Could Grimaldo (right) be an option for Xavi?

Should Gaya not make the move to the Nou Camp, Xavi will most likely still be on the lookout for reinforcements on the left-side of his defense.

One name being touted is Benfica's Alex Grimaldo.

Grimaldo, 26, has six years of experience in the Portuguese side and in that time has emerged as one of Europe's top performing left-backs. The Spaniard has been a mainstay in the Benfica side, appearing 22 times with four goals and five assists to his name this season.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (GRIMALDO): Right now Álex Grimaldo has the most chances of arriving as the new left-back.



• Benfica didn't allow him to leave in January but he'll be more affordable in the summer with contract ending in 2023. The player is willing to return.



Via (🟢): (GRIMALDO): Right now Álex Grimaldo has the most chances of arriving as the new left-back.• Benfica didn't allow him to leave in January but he'll be more affordable in the summer with contract ending in 2023. The player is willing to return.Via (🟢): @fansjavimiguel [as] 🔄 (GRIMALDO): Right now Álex Grimaldo has the most chances of arriving as the new left-back.• Benfica didn't allow him to leave in January but he'll be more affordable in the summer with contract ending in 2023. The player is willing to return.Via (🟢): @fansjavimiguel [as] https://t.co/6NCMTbJWAc

Back in January, HITC reported that Premier League side Newcastle United were set to challenge Barca for Grimaldo's signature.

The Magpies were recently taken over by a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Hence, they have the funds to pull off big deals.

Transfermarkt prices Grimaldo at the £18 million price range whilst they deem Gaya to cost around £36 million.

But with Gaya's contract expiring in a year, it will be up to Xavi to decide whether to play the waiting game or look for alternatives.

Edited by Aditya Singh