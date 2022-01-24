Barcelona to concentrate on offloading players to make room for potential incomings: Reports

Multiple Barcelona players are expected to be offloaded in the coming time as Xavi Hernandez wants to make multiple signings.

Barcelona’s financial crisis led to the departure of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi to PSG in the summer. The club reportedly need to offload multiple stars in order to reduce their wage bill if they are to make new signings in the summer. Xavi Hernandez has already earmarked the players he wants to sign for the club after bringing in the likes of Ferran Torres and former teammate Dani Alves.

However, Barcelona have struggled to offload players. Samuel Umtiti has had constant injury trouble and has one appearance to his name so far this season. He was expected to leave in the summer but Barcelona could not find a market for the French defender.

Another Barcelona defender in the form of the 22-year old Oscar Mingueza has attracted interest from Valencia, whose first option is Getafe’s Djene. Xavi Hernandez has also reportedly put Sergio Dest on the transfer list. He has recently relied on Dani Alves while Sergi Roberto is also capable of playing at right-back.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to include Alejandro Balde in a potential deal for Ajax’s Tagliafico. The club has also not ruled out a move for Dutchman Memphis Depay, who can be expected to attract interest from multiple clubs.

Barcelona set sights on potential signings amidst financial turmoil

Once the wage bill has been brought down, Barcelona is expected to make multiple signings. The Brazilian Oscar, who plays for Chinese club Shanghai Port, revealed that Barcelona could not sign him as the club struggled to register a player. Xavi Hernandez has already earmarked further signings that he wants to bolster the squad.

Umtiti needs replacing as the Frenchman has been perennially injured, with Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen earmarked as a potential option. Juventus’ Alvaro Morata along with Valencia’s Gaya are the other players that Xavi Hernandez wishes to sign. Gaya has long been said to be Jordi Alba’s successor at Barcelona, while a striker is an obvious requirement.

Xavi Hernandez has reportedly already held talks with club president Joan Laporta, Vice President Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany and made his demands. Laporta only recently claimed that Barcelona is set to solve its financial crisis soon and will be able to make high-profile moves again, starting the summer.

Erling Haaland has in recent weeks been linked to the club. The striker has been earmarked as a signing that could make the transition much easier over the coming time. Barcelona already have a strong base of young players and only need the right signings to emerge as title contenders in the coming years.

