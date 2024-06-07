Barcelona enter race to sign superstar target wanted by Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca sporting director Deco is looking to bid for the youngster in the summer of 2025.

The report also claims that Deco personally admires Wirtz and has been following him for a while. However, Barcelona's ability to sign the attacking midfielder will heavily depend on their financial situation. The club is reportedly on its way to return to La Liga's 1:1 rule soon.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also planning a move for Wirtz in 2025 and are reportedly in a better position to sign the player as of now, claims the report. The player has been heavily linked to Wirtz for a while and reports suggest that the Los Blancos are also looking to sign Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in the future.

Apart from Barcelona and Real Madrid, several other top European clubs are also reportedly in the race to sign Florian Wirtz, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacts to Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently shared his views on their rivals Real Madrid signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta admitted that it was not "good news" to see Mbappe ending up at the Bernabeu.

“As Barça fan, it’s not good news to see Mbappé to Real Madrid. But to be honest, I prefer our strategy to trust a project with players produced and made in La Masia. I respect our rivals but I keep our philosophy." (via Fabrizio Romano)

Given their current financial situation, Barca have not been able to compete with their arch-rivals in the transfer window for players with a higher price tag. Although the club is reportedly on their way to improving their economic situation, it could take them a while to compete with other clubs in signing players.

However, as president Laporta claimed in the aforementioned interview, Barca have been depending on home-grown talents from La Masia to compete at the highest level. The club have seen a few breakthrough stars in the last couple of seasons, including Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Hector Fort, and Marc Guiu.

It remains to be seen whether the club can sign Florian Wirtz in the future with tough competition from Los Blancos and several other major clubs. It is understood that the final decision will depend on the club's financial situation, Bayer Leverkusen's demands, and the player's personal preference.