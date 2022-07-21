Barcelona eyeing Manchester City defender as alternative to Chelsea-linked Jules Kounde - Reports 

Barcelona will reportedly target Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte if they fail to beat Chelsea in the race for Jules Kounde.

The Sevilla star could be on the move this summer, with a departure to Stamford Bridge looking likely at this point. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea and Sevilla have a verbal agreement for the 23-year-old defender.

If Kounde makes the move to west London, Barcelona seem to have a 'Plan B' in place. Per Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Catalan giants could turn to Laporte to bolster their defense ahead of the new season.

Barca have signed Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer, but Gerard Pique's time at Camp Nou seems to be coming to an end.

Clement Lenglet has also sealed a season-long loan to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Hence, there is a need for Xavi Hernandez to strengthen his defense.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Sevilla and Chelsea now have a verbal agreement in place for Jules Kounde. Advanced talks continuing to finalise. Kounde has already agreed personal terms with #CFC and they are more preferable than the offer from Barcelona. Barca haven't yet made a formal counter-offer. Sevilla and Chelsea now have a verbal agreement in place for Jules Kounde. Advanced talks continuing to finalise. Kounde has already agreed personal terms with #CFC and they are more preferable than the offer from Barcelona. Barca haven't yet made a formal counter-offer.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have won the La Liga title between them in the last three seasons, and Barcelona would want to stop that. To become a European powerhouse once again, they need a solid backline.

Ronald Araujo has become a household name over the past year through his performances, but Oscar Mingueza continues to struggle for playing time. In that regard, the signing of either Kounde or Laporte becomes necessary.

Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City will not sign Chelsea and Barcelona target Neymar

French outlet Le Parisien linked Manchester City with a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar earlier this week.

Chelsea and Barcelona have also shown an interest in signing the 30-year-old Brazilian superstar. However, with his recent comments, Pep Guardiola has taken Manchester City's name out of the hat.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Neymar has faced Manchester City 10 times in his career and only scored once Neymar has faced Manchester City 10 times in his career and only scored once 😬 Neymar has faced Manchester City 10 times in his career and only scored once https://t.co/18l88HiMll

The Spaniard was asked about the Cityzen's interest in Neymar during a press conference before his team's preseason game against Club America. He responded (h/t WION):

“I am so sorry for Le Parisien, but it is not true. I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false. Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy."

He added:

"Let him express himself at Paris. Manchester City bought 150 players every summer, and it is not true. I am sorry for Neymar, of course."

These comments could come as a boost to Chelsea and Barcelona if they retain an interest in the former Santos winger. The two clubs have strengthened themselves in attack this summer.

Raheem Sterling has joined the Blues from Manchester City, while Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski will play for the Blaugrana in the upcoming season. Hence, it remains to be seen if the clubs still have the financial bandwidth to complete a move for a player like Neymar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far