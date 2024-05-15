Catalan giants Barcelona have been handed a massive boost as they look to re-sign former La Masia wonderkid Xavi Simons on loan in the upcoming transfer window. The Dutchman is contracted to French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but is on loan at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the 2023-24 season.

Simons left La Masia as a 16-year-old in 2019 and joined PSG's youth academy on a three-year deal. He made his first team debut in 2021, and spent the 2021-22 season in Paris before making a permanent move to Eredivisie side PSV.

He dominated at the Philips Stadion, with 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions. In 2023, PSG exercised the €6 million buy-back clause that they had inserted in his contract during his move to PSV, and immediately sent him out on loan to Leipzig.

Simons has continued his rise to stardom this season, bagging nine goals and 15 assists in 42 games for the German side. His consistent, impressive play has reignited Barcelona's interest in him, with the Catalans interested in bringing him back to the club on loan next season.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, PSG will not have any issues if Barca approach to strike a loan deal for Simons. The Dutchman also has a clause in his contract that lets him decide his next club if he moves on loan again.

The same report details that the 21-year-old would like to exercise that clause to return to his boyhood club for next season. With Barcelona's finances still in disarray, a loan move for Simons could be a great short-term deal for the club, unlocking a whole new dimension in their attack.

With Arsenal and Bayern Munich also interested in signing Xavi Simons, Barcelona will have to act fast to secure his services

According to a recent report from Sport (via Sport Witness), Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Barcelona target Xavi Simons from PSG on a permanent transfer.

The Gunners have reportedly made a query about PSG's asking price for the Dutchman, expressing their interest in bringing him over to the Emirates in the summer. According to the report, Arsenal and Bayern have enough cash to sign Simons on a permanent transfer, with the player approximately valued at around €60 million.

His contract at PSG lasts until 2027, which could make things tricky for the Bavarians and the Gunners. It also somewhat plays into Barcelona's hands, who are just trying to strike a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is currently rolling with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings, with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey manning the midfield. With all of Simons' primary positions occupied by important first-team players at Arsenal, it would be difficult for him to fit in at the Emirates.

At Bayern Munich, Simons will have to compete against world-class talents in all of his proficient positions of play. Jamal Musiala is one of the best young attacking midfielders in the world, while Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman are also two of the top wingers in the game.

On the other hand, reports have claimed that Barcelona are only interested in keeping Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Mikayil Faye 'untouchable' at the club. With the club open to selling everyone else, Simons would become a star player in manager Xavi's squad, and could be given the freedom to operate anywhere across the pitch.

It will be very interesting to see where the 21-year-old Dutchman ends up at the culmination of the upcoming transfer window.