Barcelona to hold talks with superstar midfielder over potential contract extension - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly soon begin talks to extend the contract of Spanish midfielder Pedri at the club, who's quite happy to stay in Catalunya next season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed in his latest YouTube video that Pedri has always been "super committed" to Barcelona and have never encouraged discussions with any other club.

Romano denied all rumors linking the Spanish midfielder to Liverpool, insisting that there has no such talks between the two clubs. The expert suggested that renewing Pedri's contract will be one of the priorities for Barcelona as he is a "crucial part" of the Blaugrana project.

He also suggested that Paris Saint-Germain was reportedly interested in signing Pedri in previous transfer windows, but the Spaniard did not show any interest to extend talks. However, contract renewal talks must take place very soon as per Romano.

Pedri has been a significant player for the Catalan club since his transfer from Las Palmas in 2020. Many have compared him to the playing style of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, especially after Pedri inherited his iconic No 8 jersey at the club.

Barcelona have reportedly marked three La Masia graduates as 'untouchable' this summer

As per SPORT, Barcelona have marked La Masia graduates Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Pau Cubarsi as 'untouchable' ahead of the summer transfer window. The list also included Pedri and Mikhail Faye, although reports of the club selling the former due to his constant injury woes emerged last week.

Spanish midfielder Gavi, 19, has been out for the entire season after suffering from an ACL tear in November. Reports suggest that he is recovering well but there's no official update as to when he will back in the pitch. He has scored seven goals and 14 assists as a Blaugrana player in 114 appearances across all competitions since his first team debut.

Lamine Yamal, 16, has been a key player for Xavi this season, having scored six goals and nine assists in 46 appearances this season. His current contract runs until 2026, with sporting director Deco assuring that the club will extend it further when he turns 18 (via Esports3).

Pau Cubarsi made his first team debut in January 2024 and has been a key player for Barcelona in this season. Cubarsi was named Player of the Match in his first Champions League appearance for the Blaugrana, where the team won 3-1 against Napoli in the second leg tie of the Round of 16. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard is soon going to sign a new deal, extending his contract at the Catalan club.

The Blaugrana are reportedly also looking to reinforce their pivot position this summer, which has always been one of their weak points since Sergio Busquet's departure. However, it will all depend on their financial woes, given that the club is set to end this season trophyless.